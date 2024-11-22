"I did everything for you": Tectone speaks out after Pinkchyu's allegations of sexual abuse

Texas-based Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has seemingly responded to recent allegations made by fellow content creator Pinkchyu. On November 21, 2024, Pinkchyu shared multiple X posts describing her past relationship as toxic. She alleged that she was coerced into performing explicit acts and was a victim of emotional manipulation.

While Pinkchyu did not explicitly name Tectone in her posts, many online speculated that she was referring to him. Pinkchyu has appeared on the OTK member’s Twitch channel several times over the years, as the two previously lived together. However, the details of their relationship were not made public.

Tectone appeared to address the situation publicly in a livestream on November 21, 2024. However, he did not directly deny the allegations. Instead, he started the broadcast by mentioning that he had “done everything for” an unnamed person, presumed to be Pinkchyu, which drew criticism from viewers.

He said:

"I know the person who needs to hear this, will hear this, and I mean this genuinely. Okay? I did everything for you. I helped you with everything. I fixed everything for you. I was there for you like nobody else was there for you in your whole life, your words, not mine."

"They are getting you to believe in bullsh*t": Tectone insinuates Pinkchyu is being influenced by certain people, viewers accuse him of gaslighting her

In the same livestream, Tectone suggested that others were influencing the unnamed person presumed to be Pinkchyu, causing them to believe in things that weren’t true. He did not name these individuals and stated that he was unable to discuss them further due to supposed NDAs.

The content creator said:

"The fact that you are letting these people get into your ear. The same people who are talking about me behind my back, illegally by the way, the same people who placed me under an NDA where I cannot talk about them. I know they are talking to you right now behind the scenes.

"And they are getting you to believe in bullsh*t. You are talking to re*ard, after re*ard, letting them get into your head and make you imagine problems that never happened. And it's insane how these things that have happened, you are now coming at me."

What's more, Tectone also stated that he was going to take legal action:

"My lawyer is going to be contacting your lawyer. The same lawyer that I helped you get. Because you were scared. I am not f**king around with this sh*t. This sh*t's re*arded. If you want to do this sh*t, then let's just do this sh*t!"

The clip of Tectone's statement has been widely shared, especially by user @AlexNaivety on X (formerly Twitter), who criticized the streamer’s approach to addressing the situation. His tone and the manner in which he started the broadcast were met with backlash from many online, with many accusing him of gaslighting.

"gaslighting language to the extreme lol," @vorloe wrote in response to the clip.

"Opening with that phrasing is roughly the equivalent of saying 'Hi, I'm gonna start gaslighting you now,'" @Chris_Van_Trump said.

Others found his comments to be threatening.

"sounds threatening honestly. what a disgusting man," @realjenaparks69 said.

On the other hand, some users lent their support to Tectone.

"That's normal to say when you see someone backstabbing," @Adrivvn said.

"I’m going to need more information on this witchhunt," @Sprynkls claimed.

There were rumors that Tectone had cheated on his wife with Pinkchyu, but the content creator has since clarified that she did not have an affair with him while he was married.

