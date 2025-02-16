Will Neff insinuates he might quit OTK if certain changes are not made

Twitch streamer Will Neff recently stated that he would have to "reevaluate where he stood" with the One True King (OTK) organization if changes were not effected to make it a "better", "happier", and "healthier" place. This comes in light of some controversy that resulted from political commentary by fellow OTK member and streamer Zack "Asmongold".

Will Neff further stated that he does not like discussing complex matters online, and rather prefers to raise money for charitable causes through fundraiser events like the upcoming Creator Clash 3.

On a recent stream, Neff talked about his stance on his future at OTK and revealed that an announcement will supposedly be made in the "immediate future" regarding certain changes to be made to the organization:

"Just know that we're trying to make changes to make it a better org and you'll probably hear more about that in the future, in the immediate future, and if we can't make it a better place. If we can't make it a, happier, healthier place, then, I'll have to reevaluate where I stand. That's all I'm going to say about that."

"OTK hears you guys": Will Neff talks about the certain changes to be made within the organisation amid recent controversy surrounding Asmongold

While Will Neff joined OTK in February 2025, Asmongold is a co-founder and co-owner of the organization, having created it alongside Esfand, Mizkif, Tipsout, Nmplol, and the now-ousted Rich Campbell. A recent instance of Asmongold's controversial comments was his political commentary on book burnings in 1930s Nazi Germany.

Concerns regarding Asmongold's remarks have caught the attention of other streamers as well, with Cinna insinuating that OTK members should cut ties with him during a conversation with Nmplol.

On his recent stream, Will Neff reassured his viewers that he and OTK as a whole were aware of the concerns being put forth regarding the organization:

"Just know that OTK hears you guys. I hear you guys. Um, changes have to happen if its going to continue to exist as an org. I think a lot of people forget that an org is more than just the faces on streams, its a lot of people. It's a lot of people's livelihoods."

In other news, Asmongold responded to remarks made by Cinna while conversating with Nmplol during a recent Twitch broadcast. The streamer, who mostly streams on his alternate channel zackrawrr, stated that others' "perception" or "approval" didn't matter to him.

