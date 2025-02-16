  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Will Neff insinuates he might quit OTK if certain changes are not made

Will Neff insinuates he might quit OTK if certain changes are not made

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Feb 16, 2025 19:08 GMT
Will Neff recently talked about upcoming changes in the One True King organisation (Image via @BestfriendKick/X)
Will Neff recently talked about upcoming changes in the One True King organisation (Image via @BestfriendKick/X)

Twitch streamer Will Neff recently stated that he would have to "reevaluate where he stood" with the One True King (OTK) organization if changes were not effected to make it a "better", "happier", and "healthier" place. This comes in light of some controversy that resulted from political commentary by fellow OTK member and streamer Zack "Asmongold".

Ad

Will Neff further stated that he does not like discussing complex matters online, and rather prefers to raise money for charitable causes through fundraiser events like the upcoming Creator Clash 3.

On a recent stream, Neff talked about his stance on his future at OTK and revealed that an announcement will supposedly be made in the "immediate future" regarding certain changes to be made to the organization:

"Just know that we're trying to make changes to make it a better org and you'll probably hear more about that in the future, in the immediate future, and if we can't make it a better place. If we can't make it a, happier, healthier place, then, I'll have to reevaluate where I stand. That's all I'm going to say about that."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

"OTK hears you guys": Will Neff talks about the certain changes to be made within the organisation amid recent controversy surrounding Asmongold

While Will Neff joined OTK in February 2025, Asmongold is a co-founder and co-owner of the organization, having created it alongside Esfand, Mizkif, Tipsout, Nmplol, and the now-ousted Rich Campbell. A recent instance of Asmongold's controversial comments was his political commentary on book burnings in 1930s Nazi Germany.

Ad

Concerns regarding Asmongold's remarks have caught the attention of other streamers as well, with Cinna insinuating that OTK members should cut ties with him during a conversation with Nmplol.

On his recent stream, Will Neff reassured his viewers that he and OTK as a whole were aware of the concerns being put forth regarding the organization:

"Just know that OTK hears you guys. I hear you guys. Um, changes have to happen if its going to continue to exist as an org. I think a lot of people forget that an org is more than just the faces on streams, its a lot of people. It's a lot of people's livelihoods."
Ad

In other news, Asmongold responded to remarks made by Cinna while conversating with Nmplol during a recent Twitch broadcast. The streamer, who mostly streams on his alternate channel zackrawrr, stated that others' "perception" or "approval" didn't matter to him.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी