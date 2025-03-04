Emiru opens up about stalker "threatening to kill" Valkyrae, Cinna, and her after she refused to share phone number

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" broke her silence about being chased by a stalker while she was livestreaming with Valkyrae and Cinna on March 2, 2025. For context, the three were doing a segment of the Sis-a-thon and IRL streaming in a public area when a stranger aggressively confronted the trio and even threatened "to kill" them after a disagreement.

Clips of the incident went viral on social media as the streaming community condemned the stalker's actions. Vakyrae and Cinna posted updates sometime later and informed their fans that they were safe hours after the incident. Now Emiru has also addressed the situation and claimed she was too shocked to say anything earlier.

The OTK streamer claimed that the man in question had asked for her phone number and threatened to kill her, Vakyrae, and Cinna after she refused:

"I'm sorry for not saying anything sooner I've just been in shock. For those who don't know, I was streaming with Rae and Cinna last night and a man asked for my phone number. I turned him down, and he started following our group and threatening to kill us."

"This is what life is like for girls": Emiru talks about female streamers having to face stalkers regularly after the incident with Valkyrae and Cinna

After explaining what happened on the Sis-a-thon stream, Emiru went on to talk about how such incidents aren't rare for girls. The Twitch streamer said she hopes that more people empathize with female content creators now that they know what the "reality" is:

"I wish I could say this was some kind of one in a million incident, but the truth is, it is not. This is what life is like for girls. I hope if anything, people see what happened and realize how much of a reality it is for women and content creators as a whole."

Emiru concluded her post by giving thanks to Valkyrae, Cinna, and the other people from their team such as Emily and Rosii who had been instrumental in stopping the stalker from getting close:

"I will forever be thankful for Cinna, Rae, Emily and Rosii for how they handled the situation and speaking about what we dealt with. They deserve so much love and support."

Famous Twitch streamer Pokimane has also made a statement calling on the police to take stalkers seriously after the viral incident. She also opened up about her own experiences with people showing up near her home after sending threats and recalled an incident where the police didn't do anything despite her calling them in fear.

