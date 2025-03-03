Pokimane begs the police to take action against stalker who threatened Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru during Twitch stream

Popular Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has spoken out against the stalker who harassed Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru during the Sis-a-thon marathon livestream on March 2, 2025. Imane took to post and replied to a clip of the person who chased the trio asking for their phone numbers while they were IRL streaming in public.

Ad

The clip of the alleged attack has gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from the community as many sympathized with the plight of female streamers facing such abuse. Pokimane has now broken her silence, and called on the law enforcement to "take stalkers seriously", and wrote:

"i am once again begging the police to take stalkers seriously. people shouldn’t be allowed to act this way and get away with it."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pokimane opens up about police inaction during one of her stalking experiences after Valkyrae, Emiru, and Cinna were chased by a stream sniper on a Twitch broadcast

As one of the most famous female Twitch streamers, Pokimane has been outspoken about the various difficulties women in the content creator space face. After the incident with Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru happened and she posted on X asking the police to take action against stalkers, Pokimane opened up about one of her own experiences where law enforcement had not helped her.

Ad

The Canadian-Moroccan streamer went live on March 3, 2025, and recalled how one of her stalkers, who had sent her inappropriate and threatening texts, had come near her house:

"We found out his [the stalker] username so I looked through the DMs that he was sending me on Instagram and it was a bunch of really sexual, really inappropriate, weird, threatening-y stuff. And, so once this person was close to my house, spoke to one of my roommates. Obviously I had logs of them messaging me for weeks, and weeks, and weeks. And they seemed, to be honest, very mentally unwell."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pokimane explained how she had called the police and explained the situation but they did not offer any help so she livestreamed herself all night out of fear:

"I called the police and I was like, 'Hey, there is someone very close outside my door. And I have all these messages from them and I'm very scared blah, blah, blah.' And the police were just like, 'Let us know if they do anything.' I said, 'Oh.' So I streamed the rest of the night because I was so scared and I was like if anything happens, at least I'll at least have evidence on camera because I will be streaming."

Pokimane is not the only Twitch streamer to talk about Valkyrae and Cinna's situation. Shortly after the incident QTCinderella urged female streamers to hire professional security for IRL streams in LA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback