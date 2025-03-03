QTCinderella calls for action against the individual who assaulted Valkyrae, Emiru, and Cinna

On March 2, 2025, during Twitch streamers Rachell "Valkyrae," Brittany "Cinna," and Emily "Emiru's" IRL (in real life) stream, an alleged stream sniper attempted to attack the group and threatened to "kill" them live on stream. The incident left both the streamer group and their viewers shocked. Valkyrae and Cinna have updated that they will be stopping their ongoing subathon event.

The incident was caught on stream and elicited reactions, including those by other streamers. Blaire "QTCinderella," who is among the most popular female streamers on Twitch, reacted to the incident. An X user shared a photo of the potential assailant. QTCinderella shared the post (now deleted), calling for action:

"If any of you happen to see this fella, please tell him hello :)"

QTCinderella's now deleted post about the incident (Image via X/@QTCinderella)

The streamer, however, later removed the post. There were noticeable concerns in the comments section, with some users asking the streamer to remove it since followers might try to physically harm the alleged stream sniper.

"You go to the police and they won't do anything" - QTCinderella reacts to the disturbing incident during Valkyrae and Cinna's stream

Twitch streamer QTCinderella responded to the controversial incident during Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru's IRL stream at a theme park, where the group was confronted by an aggressive stream sniper who threatened them with physical harm.

QTCinderella expressed her concern, stating that the police wouldn’t help even if the issue was reported:

"The worst part is now you go to the police and they wont do anything. You try to file a report, they tell you to do it online. You do it online and they reject it. Rinse and repeat. There is no help. Its terrifying. My heart goes out to everyone involved."

Other streamers have also reacted to the situation. Agent 00, who is close to Cinna and has previously collaborated with her, stated:

"They got his face on that sh*t. They should have no excuse to pack that ni**a the f**k up bro...the fact that female streamers have to even consider things like that is nuts, bro."

Both Valkyrae and Cinna have since provided an update on the situation, stating that they were escorted home by the police. They also announced ending their "Sis-a-thon" live stream event a day earlier.

