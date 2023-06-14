Pokimane was once harassed by two strangers in parking lot and things got rather heated and explicit

As a prominent female creator, Imane "Pokimane," the popular Twitch streamer, often has several challenges to navigate. In February 2022, she openly discussed a problematic experience she had encountered through her Instagram stories. She revealed she had been a victim of "eve-teasing" while visiting a friend's place.

This was not the first instance of harassment that Pokimane had faced. However, facing such individuals in public spaces can genuinely be frightening.

What exactly happened? Pokimane shares disturbing account of harassment

On February 10, 2022, Pokimane took to her official Instagram account and shared a series of stories, briefly explaining the unsettling incident. She first revealed that she was walking to one of her friend's places alone and was met by a couple of guys. One of whom wished her a happy Valentine. Here's what she posted:

“I was walking back to my friends (but was alone) in a parking lot when two guys started hollering at me. At first one of them sang happy Valentine's Day to you. I was like ‘uhh you too’.”

The streamer shared her story (Image via Instagram)

She then revealed that the individual started to make inappropriate remarks regarding her dress. She recounted:

"Then he starts singing 'you could be the milk to my cereal with that skirt'."

Streamer recounts how the perpetrator passed inappropriate comments (Image via Instagram)

Furthermore, she revealed that the strangers became explicit and demanded to see what was underneath her skirt. She stated:

"Last but not least, he starts singing/yelling 'I wanna see what's under that skirt...show me what's under that skirt'."

She was naturally shocked and scared at this point, prompting her to flee the area as quickly as possible. She also requested her fans not to act in such an unbecoming way, stating:

Imane reveals fleeing the area (Image via Instagram)

The streamer posted a fourth and final story, expressing her gratitude to those who shared their kind and supportive messages. She stated that she intended to spread awareness. Here's what she wrote:

"Please be kind & stay safe & look out for your friends."

Imane thanks her supporters and well-wishers (Image via Instagram)

As mentioned earlier, Pokimane has, unfortunately, been a target of online harassment. One notable example is her involvement in a deep fake scandal (January 2023), where her face (and others) was digitally manipulated into explicit images of other women.

These deep fakes were then shared on a p*rno*raphic website, causing significant distress for the streamers involved and highlighting the extent of the online harassment female streamers often face.

