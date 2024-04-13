"Rumble's better" - Mizkif says Kick is a "dying platform" following his interaction with Adin Ross at Slap Boxing event

Dana White's Power Slap event brought together top personalities from the streaming community, including the likes of OTK co-owner and Rumble streamer Matthew "Mizkif," Kick co-owner and streamer Adin Ross, and Kick streamer Felix "xQc." Naturally, the gathering buzzed with lively exchanges and banter among these notable streaming figures.

Despite being primarily associated with Twitch, Mizkif, who has been streaming non-exclusively on Rumble for about a year, was live on the platform during the Power Slap event. At one point, he ran into the cohort of Kick streamers, including Adin, xQc, and others. Later in his own IRL stream, Matthew quipped:

"I mean, yeah, listen, we all know Kick is a dying platform. Rumble is better. Look at this exclusive treatment I get."

Adin Ross responds to Mizkif after his comments on Kick

Mizkif's remarks didn't escape the notice of Adin Ross, who is not the most followed Kick streamer but also holds a small stake in the company. Adin, along with xQc, coincidentally encountered Matthew again in the arena, leading to a humorous exchange of banter between the trio.

Adin, upon seeing Mattehw in the arena again, comically called him out and labeled him as an "opp" meaning opposition. He said:

"There is the opps (opposition; implying Rumble) right there. Man, f**k the opps. Man, keep that same energy. You can't diss me and Kai (Kai Cenat) over the internet, pu**y boy."

Mizkif responded:

"Are you serious dude? Are you really streaming on my event, bro?"

Adin continued his tirade, adding:

"My event now motherf**ker. Take over. Hey, get this pu**y outta my face. Get this pu**y out of my face. Tap out."

xQc, who was a bystander while all of this was going on, was asked by Matthew to "help" him out. Felix being a Kick streamer himself, quickly responded that he stands with Adin Ross due to their shared platform together. He said:

"Nah, man...I am team Adin."

In another comical incident involving Adin Ross and xQc, while the pair were seated and watching the event, they had a chance to meet popular up-and-coming streamer Sketch (or thesketchreal on Twitch). During this meeting, Sketch, known for his quirky persona, introduced himself and the duo as "lovers," adding a humorous twist to the encounter.