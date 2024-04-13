Midnight Roundup! Dana White shares update on Conor McGregor's UFC return, Israel Adesanya talks scrapped Dricus du Plessis fight, and more

UFC CEO Dana White recently shared an update on Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to action. Elsewhere, Israel Adesanya recently discussed his potential title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 300 falling through. With the promotion's historic numbered event right around the corner, fight fans will surely be in for an exciting weekend.

Dana White drops major update for Conor McGregor's UFC comeback

Dana White recently shared an update on the UFC's biggest superstar making his long-awaited return to MMA. He also weighed in on speculations surrounding a potential fight announcement during the UFC 300 broadcast.

McGregor recently took to Instagram and posted a cryptic faceoff picture with an individual dressed as a Teletubby. In the caption, McGregor seemingly announced his fight against Michael Chandler and wrote:

"THE FIGHT IS ON! MCGREGOR VS CHANDLER! See you on the date I said."

For context, the Irishman took to social media on New Year's Day and declared that he would fight Chandler in a 185-pound contest on June 29.

During the recent Power Slap 7 post-event presser, White addressed McGregor's post and answered a question about the former two-division champion potentially headlining UFC 303 on June 29 during International Fight Week.

Revealing that the promotion hopes to make the McGregor-Chandler fight happen, he said:

"I saw the post. I don't know what the Teletubby means, but it could be. Hopefully. That's what we want to do."

Israel Adesanya opens up about scrapped Dricus du Plessis bout for UFC 300

Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts on being unable to fight Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 300. He also revealed that he had been preparing for a fight against the South African but was notified just minutes before the official announcement that an Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill light heavyweight title fight has been booked as the UFC 300 headliner.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani ahead of the UFC's milestone event this weekend, the Nigerian-born Kiwi compared the current crop of champions to himself, Kamaru Usman, and Alexander Volkanovski. He said:

"They're not built like us. It's different... I wasn't even fully healed. I'm taking time off. And when the opportunity presented itself, I was like, 'F**k it's history. This is monumental, UFC 300. F*****g let's do it.' But again, they're not built like us. Myself, Alex Volkanovski, Kamaru Usman. When we were champion, just f**k it, just fight. F**k the belt. I got belts at home."

He continued:

"Even fans, whenever they see me now, they go, 'Oh man, I hope you get that belt back.' B***h, they're at the house, I'm a two-time middleweight champion... Right now, it's about fighting while you can. But he's young, he's done what he’s done, got this far, become champion so good on him. But yeah, it is what it is, you wanna hold on to that belt and be cozy. That's your prerogative. But yeah, when we were doing it, f**k the belt. It's about fighting the best, and that’s it."

Justin Gaethje promises to deliver on the "best live show on earth" against Max Holloway at UFC 300

Reigning BMF champion Justin Gaethje will face former featherweight king Max Holloway in an exciting lightweight fight at UFC 300 this weekend. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Before the showdown, both fighters faced off in the ceremonial weigh-ins and sized each other up. After that, the two were briefly interviewed by veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan and shared their thoughts on their upcoming clash.

Vowing to get his hand raised and earn a shot at the 155-pound title, Gaethje stated:

"This is everything. Without a win [against Max Holloway], I don't get that [lightweight title] shot. Best live show on earth tomorrow night, guarantee it! Let's go."

Sean Strickland names the UFC 300 fight he's eagerly looking forward to watching

Sean Strickland recently revealed which UFC 300 matchup he's most eagerly looking forward to. This weekend's fight card is notably stacked with blockbuster matchups and will feature several of the promotion's biggest stars.

Ahead of the event, Strickland took to social media and pointed out one particular fight that had his attention. The former middleweight champion asked fans not to judge his choice and posted a story on Instagram showing Kayla Harrison and Holly Holm weighing in. He wrote:

"I'm actually looking forward to this fight... Don't judge me"

Holm and Harrison will clash in a women's bantamweight contest at UFC 300. This will be the first time Harrison has dropped to 135 pounds.

Ryan Garcia sends Devin Haney a cold warning ahead of their boxing match on April 20

Ryan Garcia recently sent Devin Haney a message and warned his next opponent during the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match press event. Garcia and Haney are set to throw down for the WBC super lightweight championship on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ahead of the fight, Garcia made an appearance at Diaz vs. Masvidal press conference. 'KingRy' appeared confident about his abilities and promised to hurt Haney during their fight. He said:

"At the end of the day, this is about my brother. And I'm obviously ready to f**k Devin Haney up next week. Anybody betting against me, you just lost your money. Real talk."

