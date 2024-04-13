"I was very happy with that" - Conor McGregor explains how his family's absence at UFC 264 allowed him to "handle" leg break well

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has not been in action for nearly three years. He last fought at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier and suffered consecutive losses at the hands of the same opponent.

McGregor lost via a doctor's stoppage TKO at UFC 264 owing to a broken tibia, which did not allow him to continue.

Check out the details on Conor McGregor's injury below:

In a recent interview with James Corden on his show This Life of Mine, McGregor discussed the injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the longest time since his professional debut. 'The Notorious' stated that he anticipated the injury and pointed out the exact moment when he lost the ability to continue in the fight. He said:

“I knew it was going to happen. I had stress fractures in the leg. It was one of the early kicks. I could feel it. I could feel the two bones just go like that, so when the leg broke early in the fight... The stability was gone. I was able to steady on one leg and not bear full weight on this and it was only in the last second of the round and I was forced to go back on the thing and then it just snapped." [h/t MMA Fighting]

McGregor added that the absence of his family, who are usually seated octagon-side, made the injury easier to handle.

"But I had no family there for that either and I was very happy with that. Usually, I would have my family there and I was very happy with that because I wouldn't have wished they'd been in the mindset with my children or my lady there and my mother or father there or sisters and that happened to me, so I was in the right frame of mind and that's why I handled it as well as I could." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Conor McGregor confirms Michael Chandler fight in latest Instagram post

Conor McGregor's much-awaited return is yet to be announced by the UFC. However, the Irishman doubled down on his declarations regarding his matchup against Michael Chandler.

After the bout failed to materialize last year, McGregor announced at the turn of the year that he will take on Chandler later this year in June at International Fight Week.

Expand Tweet

In his latest Instagram post, McGregor mocked Chandler and reiterated that the fight will take place on the date he mentioned even though the UFC has not officially confirmed it.

"THE FIGHT IS ON! MCGREGOR VS CHANDLER! See you on the date I said."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Poll : Will Conor McGregor return to action this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion