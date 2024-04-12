What will the new UFC gloves look like? Find out the weight, material, features, and colors

The UFC gloves will have a refreshed look going forward. The promotion has officially unveiled the new gloves that fighters will be wearing at different stages of their tenure.

The MMA leader recently unveiled the new designs and elaborated on when fighters would wear each glove. For years, there has been discussion surrounding the improvements that could be made to the UFC gloves and whether there could be any new technology implemented. It seems the promotion has finally designed what they believe will be an improvement.

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter took to his X account and posted a photo of the details provided by the UFC regarding the new glove design. According to the promotion, it was a long process that saw them gather plenty of feedback before implementing the changes. They wrote:

"The new UFC Official Fight Glove 3EIGHT/5EIGHT was designed with athletes, coaches, and product developers using athlete and coach feedback, scientific data and engineering principles to improve the fit, function and technology of the gloves. This glove is an evolution of technology and fit, designed for maximum comfort and a secure fit."

Photo regarding new UFC glove designs [Image courtesy: @aaronbronsteter - X]

The new UFC gloves were designed by VICIS and feature plenty of new changes in terms of weight, color, shape, and material. The gloves will weigh between 3-4.9oz and have an ergonomic curve that will provide a more snug fit around the fighters' wrists.

The gloves come in five different colors and will be used to differentiate the fights and brand. Red will be used for 'Road to the UFC', black for fighters competing on 'The Ultimate Fighter', blue for fighters competing on Dana White's 'Contender Series', metal for the primary UFC bouts, and gold for fighters competing in championship bouts.

It's also important to note that the fighters will also have additional padding around both their index and pinky fingers, which will provide protection from potential fracture and breaks on a vulnerable area. It will be interesting to see whether the shape and material of the new UFC gloves will result in fewer eye pokes, which has been an ongoing concern for fighters.

The gloves will officially be implemented at UFC 302, which is scheduled to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 1.

