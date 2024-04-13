"Rumored lovers" - xQc and Adin Ross' first-ever interaction with Sketch at Power Slap event goes viral

Popular Kick streamers Felix "xQc" and Adin Ross finally had the chance to meet one of Twitch's emerging talents, Thesketchreal, aka Sketch. Their encounter took place under rather unusual circumstances. Ross was livestreaming on Kick during Dana White's Power Slap event, turning the broadcast into a gathering point for several other content creators, including Matthew "Mizkif" and Turner "Tfue."

The moment when Adin Ross and xQc finally crossed paths with Sketch on the livestream went viral. As Sketch shook hands with the streamers, he jokingly remarked on rumors suggesting they were lovers. He declared:

"Rumored lovers."

Watch: Clip of Sketch's first-time meeting with Adin Ross and xQc goes viral

In recent months, Sketch has risen to prominence, seemingly dominating the streaming scene in terms of viewership numbers. Today (April 13, 2024), he finally got to meet two of Kick's most prominent figures, Adin Ross and xQc.

The streamer, however, displayed his peculiar sense of humor after meeting the duo. Upon their introduction, Ross remarked:

"Sketch, what's up man?"

xQc also responded jokingly (Note: He had already met Sketch once):

"Yo, Sketch, I'm a big fan. Yo, nice to meet you. I love your stuff man. We love your content"

Sketch then joked that the three of them have some kind of romantic liaison. He said:

"(I'm) A bigger fan. A bigger fan. BFFs (best friends forever). All three of us. The big three here. Rumored lovers. Rumored lovers."

Who is Twitch streamer Sketch?

Thesketchreal, aka Sketch, has swiftly become a household name in the streaming community, experiencing remarkable growth since he began his content creation journey in November 2023. Within this short span, he has successfully launched a Twitch channel that boasts over 700K followers.

For those who aren't familiar with his content, Sketch primarily focuses on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege gameplay. Additionally, he has gained significant traction within the NFL Madden community.

Sketch is close friends with another viral streamer, Nicholas "Jynxzi," who gained considerable attention in 2023. He has also collaborated with notable figures, such as Kai Cenat, Case "CaseOh_," and Sauce Gardner, further expanding his reach and influence within the streaming community.

Adin Ross is banned on Twitch. Given that the platform doesn't permit banned content creators to appear on other Twitch streamer's broadcasts, Sketch faces limitations in inviting Ross to his broadcasts. However, now that he has met xQc, there's potential for the two to collaborate and link up on Rainbow Six Seige.