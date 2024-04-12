"Weakest energy s**t of all time" - xQc claps back at those "judging him" by bringing up his Adderall use and divorce from Adept

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has shared some rather strong sentiments against those who "judged him" by bringing up his Adderall use and divorce from Adept. During a Kick stream on April 11, 2024, the former Overwatch pro slammed those who discussed the situation, claiming they had "weak energy."

He elaborated:

"All the b**ches that come left and right, okay? 'Oh, dude, Adderall this, Adderall that. Divorce this, Divorce that.' Bro, keep judging me and keep coming at me for things that happen to me, and not what I do. It's the weakest energy s**t of all time!"

"Your life revolves around doing f**king nothing" - xQc goes on a tirade against those who "judge" him

At the concluding moments of his Kick stream on April 11, 2024, xQc went on a lengthy tirade against those who "judged" him. While he did not explicitly name who he was talking about, the content creator went off at them by saying:

"Listen, you are a professional stoner. You have no goals. You do nothing. You hang out at the picnic table. Okay? At the park and you do f**king nothing! Your life revolves around doing f**king nothing! You f**king slob b**ch a**. Lay off the f**king weed, you b**ch motherf**ker. Drink a coffee, lay off the f**king weed, okay? Print out your f**king CV and start distributing that s**t. You b**ch a**!"

Timestamp: 04:02:06

A few moments later, Felix hit back at those who brought up his Adderall use and divorce from Adept. He added:

"It is the weakest, the most soy energy of all time! I am not what people do to me. I am what I do! B**ch a**! So, come at me for that. F**king b**ches. Suck on that."

xQc is one of the most popular figures in the streaming space, best known for his Just Chatting, reaction, and gaming content. He recently got into a feud with fellow Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi." It all started when Jynxzi reacted to the Quebec native analyzing his Twitch channel statistics and concluding that his broadcast allegedly had 10,000 view-bots.

The Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege streamer was upset by Felix's comments and remarked on the latter's Adderall use. Jynxzi said:

"10k is not the end of the world? Yo, xQc, I don't know if the Adderall is affecting your brain right now, dawg, you are looking at active chatters! Do you actually expect my entire stream to be chatting? Every single one of them?!"

xQc responded to Jynxzi by flaunting his Richard Mille watch, reportedly worth $300,000.