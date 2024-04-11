"Who is he talking to?" - xQc flexes his Richard Mille watch reportedly worth $300,000 in response to Jynxzi's heated comments amid their feud

A new controversy has erupted in the streaming community, as Twitch stars Felix "xQc" and Nicholas "Jynxzi" have become embroiled in a feud. During a livestream earlier today (April 11, 2024), Jynxzi responded to recent statements by xQc, who reacted to Tyler "Trainwreckstv's" claim that the biggest view-botter is a Twitch streamer.

xQc eventually did some analysis and compared the concurrent viewership of the Spacestation Gaming-affiliated streamer to the number of active Twitch chat users. While concluding that Jynxzi's livestream allegedly contained 10,000 bots, he said:

"I'm just trying to prove my point, okay? I got it. Okay. 69,981 (active Twitch chatters). Okay, cool. And then, you go back, and you compare that (to 84,179 viewers). So, doesn't he have (Twitch) Drops or something? Okay, I mean, 10k is not the end of the world."

Jynxzi fired back at the French-Canadian personality, bringing up his alleged Adderall use. He exclaimed:

"10k is not the end of the world? Yo xQc, I don't know if the Adderall is affecting your brain right now, dawg, you are looking at active chatters! Do you actually expect my entire stream to be chatting? Every single one of them?!"

On the same day, the former Overwatch pro responded to Jynxzi's remarks by flexing a Richard Mille watch, reportedly worth $300,000, and showing the middle finger to the streamer. He said:

"Chat, who is he talking to? Chat, who is he talking to? Chat, who?! What the f**k is all this?"

"You literally have my house on your wrist" - Jynxzi responds to xQc flexing his $300,000 Richard Mille, says the latter "owns" him

During the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege broadcast earlier today (April 11, 2024), Jynxzi responded to xQc flexing his $300,000 Richard Mille amid their ongoing feud.

Sarcastically saying that the streamer "owned" him, the 22-year-old remarked:

"All right. I'm sorry, xQc. You own me. You own me, daddy. You literally have my house on your wrist. xQc, I'm sorry. You own. me. F**k it! If you want to say I'm view-botting, you can say whatever you want. You own me. N*t right on these ti**ies."

Jynxzi added:

"You literally just put my house on your wrist, you own me, daddy. I apologize. All right, there bro. Are you guys happy? Can you guys get off my d**k now?"

At the time of writing, xQc had not responded to Jynxzi's recent comments amid their feud.