"Making a lot of money from it" - Trainwreckstv accuses multiple Twitch streamers of massively view-botting their channels

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has made serious accusations against multiple Twitch streamers. On April 9, 2024, the Iranian-American content creator teamed up with AMP-affiliated personality Din "Agent 00" and Fortnite streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo."

During their conversation, Agent 00 asked Trainwreckstv who he thought was the "number one" view-botter. According to the Kick ambassador, the streamer who artificially inflated their viewership the most is a content creator on competing platform Twitch.

He said:

"I mean, I know who you guys want me to say, but that's not the number one botter. The number one botter is on Twitch. Unless you're counting... unless you're counting the stupid a** streams that get botted to two million viewers - I'm talking about..."

After hearing this, Stable Ronaldo wanted the discussion to end. However, Agent 00 asked Trainwreckstv to name the streamers he thought were view-botting on the Amazon-owned platform. He responded:

"It's multiple people, actually. (Agent 00 responds, 'The plot thickens.') No, it's multiple people that are botting massively and making a lot of money from it."

Agent 00 inquired about the viewership numbers of these alleged view-botting Twitch personalities, to which Trainwreckstv replied:

"I'd say minimum between 10,000 and 20,000 bots."

"A lot of motherf**kers are view-botting" - When Trainwreckstv admitted that streamers on Kick were artificially inflating their viewership

Trainwreckstv is among the most popular figures in the streaming industry, having started his online career on Twitch. In December 2022, the content creator shocked the community by announcing a new livestreaming platform, Kick.

Two years later, the Stake-backed platform is thriving, having signed some of the most well-known personalities, including Felix "xQc," Adin Ross, Ragnesh "N3on," and Steven "Destiny," among others.

However, Kick came under fire after allegations of streamers view-botting their channels surfaced on social media platforms, such as Reddit and X.

On March 6, 2024, Trainwrecsktv collaborated with Adin Ross, during which he claimed that Kick personalities were view-botting. Sharing his thoughts on the matter, he said:

"Here's the issue - a lot of people viewbot. Right? A lot of motherf**kers are view-botting, right? It's that, in this situation, this motherf**ker is view-botting 90% of his viewership while using infinite fake balance, selling a false reality, all to convert affiliates. To me, that's greedy and scummy. Do you understand? That's the issue."

In addition to Trainwreckstv, Adin Ross also accused Twitch of view-botting popular personalities. On December 17, 2023, the Florida native stated that "nobody cared" about the situation on the Kick competitor, adding that having 150,000 concurrent viewers was "not realistic."