"That is greedy and scummy" - Adin Ross and Trainwreckstv call out N3on for allegedly view botting on Kick

Kick streamers and co-owners Adin Ross and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" recently convened over a Discord call with fellow co-owners to discuss streamers who have been accused of view botting, a practice where bots are used to artificially inflate viewership numbers. Rangesh "N3on" is among the streamers who have faced scrutiny for allegedly engaging in view botting.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Trainwreckstv criticized streamers who artificially inflate their viewership to create a false impression of their popularity, stating:

"That is greedy and scummy."

"Running you off this platform" - Adin Ross throws shade at N3on during stream with Trainwreckstv

Adin Ross was accompanied by Trainwreckstv in a recent stream on Kick.com, where they delved into the concerning trend of streamers resorting to view bots to artificially boost their viewership. In their conversation, they hinted at N3on, with whom Adin has recently had a beef. Adin said:

"There's an Indian (N3on) that's running you off this platform right now."

Trainwreckstv replied:

"He is a view botter."

Trainwreckstv went further with his rant against those who have been view botting, expressing his discontent. He said:

"Here's my issue. A lot of people viewbot. A lot of motherf**kers are view botting. It's that, in this situation, this motehrf**ker is view botting 90% of his viewership while using infinite fake balance, selling a false reality, all to convert affiliated. To me that's greedy and scummy. That's the issue."

When asked if they would face any consequences, Trainwreckstv reflected that it was up to Eddie Craven, the owner of Stake.com, to decide if he wanted to flush them (view botters) out or not:

"Eddie (Craven) has to make a decision. Here's the fact, people who viewbot, they have the illusion of being big but they are not big. They have no pull. They can't do anything. But guess what? Eddie can't afford to lose a streamer like me, or you or xQc. So if he wants to trade real size, and real pool, for the illusion of it, then that's on him."

What did the fans say?

The clip featuring Adin Ross and Trainwreckstv discussing streamers suspected of view botting was shared by a verified X page covering Kick.com. Here are some of the reactions:

Recently, Kick streamer Nick White was banned from the platform after he created and demonstrated a view botting tool, highlighting how simple it is to artificially inflate numbers on the website.