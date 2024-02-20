"They still haven't fixed that?": Viewers call out Kick after streamer gets banned for showcasing easy-to-use view-botting service

Kick streamer Nick White was recently banned by the platform after he developed and showcased a view-botting tool that content creators can use to inflate viewership numbers. The ban was initially a permanent one but was later reduced to a month-long suspension. This switch resulted in a storm of criticism from parts of the community, who called out the website for not doing enough to counter bots.

After getting suspended, White hosted a Twitch livestream under the alias NickWhitettv and showcased the email sent to him by Kick's support team.

In response to the broadcast, one Redditor wondered why the Stake-backed streaming platform is not doing more to fight botting services, writing:

"They still havent fixed that? Didnt DGG get a streamer to the top of Kicks most viewed by doing something similar just by opening the same stream on multiple tabs because each tab counted as a view?"

Others noted how easy it was for White to develop the program, with more and more people calling on the website to crack down on view-botting.

"Yet they allow others to actually viewbot": Streamer community alleges inaction while calling out Kick for not countering botting services

In the last few months, several Kick content creators have been accused of using botting services to inflate viewership numbers. Popular streamer Adin Ross has openly admitted that his channel is being view-botted while denying that he has anything to do with it.

The platform, which has been battling accusations of promoting gambling content since its launch, has been plagued with botting allegations for months. Last year, co-founder Ed Craven announced that the website would be taking steps to combat the problem.

Craven's announcement about "view count manipulation" was made in June 2023, but Nick White's recent ban has once again brought the issue into the limelight.

White's suspension has caused many to publicly call out Kick for banning the person shedding light on the issue of view-botting on the platform, accusing the website of not taking steps to counter the viewership manipulation.

Here are some general reactions to the news:

Kick has yet to publicly respond to the backlash regarding view-botters. As mentioned earlier, many popular streamers on the platform, like Rangesh "N3on," have been accused of manipulating their viewer counts.