"His streaming career has finally come to an end" - Fans react as clip of N3on seemingly getting "caught" view-botting on Kick goes viral

Controversial internet personality Ragnesh "N3on" has once again gone viral on social media. On December 24, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert shared a 22-second clip from the streamer's Kick channel. In the video, the live chat was filled with alleged bots, spamming a link to a Discord server, along with the phrase, "Fasted Kick Gen."

Here's what @DramaAlert wrote:

"Neon caught view-botting?"

With numerous netizens chiming in their thoughts on the situation, X user @Icebearima commented:

"Yep, his streaming career has finally come to an end."

Expand Tweet

"Didn't you see his view count jump from 2k to 40k in 30 seconds?" - Fans react to N3on seemingly getting "caught" view-botting on Kick

X user @Icebearima's aforementioned comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

N3on has been under scrutiny for the past few months, with several content creators and netizens accusing him of artificially inflating his Kick viewership. On November 27, 2023, X user @GT3ArS shared two screenshots from the content creator's livestream, showcasing an influx of viewers from 18,000 to 67,000 in a few minutes.

The following month, on December 9, 2023, fellow Kick personality and popular IRL streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" accused N3on of view-botting his livestream. Claiming that the 19-year-old "no way" garners 100,000 viewers on his channel, the Florida native remarked:

"I think he view-bots, though. There's no way he gets 100k viewers. There's no f**king way he gets that. Like, he has content sometimes, but it's not 100k viewers. Yeah, it's not a 100k viewer content. Like, there's no way he doesn't view-bot. I mean, I personally don't think he's funny but, like, you said, he's not in my demographic. He's like a kid, so I don't think he's funny. Obviously, other kids would think he's funny. But 100k viewers? No f**king shot."

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, N3on made headlines once again on December 24, 2023, after he was seemingly "caught" view-botting on the Stake-backed platform. X user @Husculin recalled witnessing a "bunch of spam messages" on Tyler "Trainwreckstv's" chat room when Kick launched:

X user@Husculin's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another community member wondered how the alleged view-bots would help Ragnesh generate revenue:

X user@kaceerallen's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

According to @ScambaitSniper, over 30,000 viewers tuned into the Indian-American personality's channel in "30 seconds." They added:

"OFC (of course), didn't you see his view count jump from 2k to 40k in 30 seconds? It was around minute eight of the stream."

X user@ScambaitSniper's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, N3on has not responded to the view-botting allegations. It remains to be seen what he has to say about the situation.