"His streaming career has finally come to an end" - Fans react as clip of N3on seemingly getting "caught" view-botting on Kick goes viral

Controversial internet personality Ragnesh "N3on" has once again gone viral on social media. On December 24, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert shared a 22-second clip from the streamer's Kick channel. In the video, the live chat was filled with alleged bots, spamming a link to a Discord server, along with the phrase, "Fasted Kick Gen."
Here's what @DramaAlert wrote:
"Neon caught view-botting?"
With numerous netizens chiming in their thoughts on the situation, X user @Icebearima commented:
"Yep, his streaming career has finally come to an end."
"Didn't you see his view count jump from 2k to 40k in 30 seconds?" - Fans react to N3on seemingly getting "caught" view-botting on Kick
N3on has been under scrutiny for the past few months, with several content creators and netizens accusing him of artificially inflating his Kick viewership. On November 27, 2023, X user @GT3ArS shared two screenshots from the content creator's livestream, showcasing an influx of viewers from 18,000 to 67,000 in a few minutes.
The following month, on December 9, 2023, fellow Kick personality and popular IRL streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" accused N3on of view-botting his livestream. Claiming that the 19-year-old "no way" garners 100,000 viewers on his channel, the Florida native remarked:
"I think he view-bots, though. There's no way he gets 100k viewers. There's no f**king way he gets that. Like, he has content sometimes, but it's not 100k viewers. Yeah, it's not a 100k viewer content. Like, there's no way he doesn't view-bot. I mean, I personally don't think he's funny but, like, you said, he's not in my demographic. He's like a kid, so I don't think he's funny. Obviously, other kids would think he's funny. But 100k viewers? No f**king shot."
As mentioned earlier, N3on made headlines once again on December 24, 2023, after he was seemingly "caught" view-botting on the Stake-backed platform. X user @Husculin recalled witnessing a "bunch of spam messages" on Tyler "Trainwreckstv's" chat room when Kick launched:
Another community member wondered how the alleged view-bots would help Ragnesh generate revenue:
According to @ScambaitSniper, over 30,000 viewers tuned into the Indian-American personality's channel in "30 seconds." They added:
"OFC (of course), didn't you see his view count jump from 2k to 40k in 30 seconds? It was around minute eight of the stream."
At the time of writing, N3on has not responded to the view-botting allegations. It remains to be seen what he has to say about the situation.