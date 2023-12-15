PaymoneyWubby banned from Twitch for seven days due to being "Youth Risky," fans react

On December 15, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Dennis "PaymoneyWubby" got banned from the platform for the fifth time. The incident occurred a day after he reviewed explicit Twitch livestreams following the announcement of new adult content guidelines. PaymoneyWubby took to X soon after the ban and revealed that he had been suspended from Twitch for seven days.

"Seven-day ban and I'm a danger to children across America. I should have just shown my whole a**hole and taken the three-day instead..."

The content creator also shared a screenshot of an official email from the Amazon-owned platform, which stated that he had been suspended on the grounds of being "Youth Risky." An excerpt from the email reads:

"Reason: Youth Risky. We have removed your content as it includes elements that could put you or someone else at risk. This includes content that could encourage inappropriate attention towards people under 18. To keep our community safe, we publish our Community Guidelines, which include rules about content that endangers the safety of youth."

Twitch streamer's tweet, dated December 15, 2023 (Image via X)

"They seemed to nuke all the NSFW streamers from the art section" - Netizens react to PaymoneyWubby's seven-day Twitch ban

PaymoneyWubby's fifth suspension from Twitch went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with hundreds of netizens weighing in on the situation. Redditor u/jwhatts made a lighthearted remark, stating that the streamer had gone from being a "brand risk" to a "youth risk":

One fan, u/manningthehelm, wondered what "Youth Risky" meant:

Redditor u/TheJeffNeff speculated that Twitch would issue a public statement regarding the contentious "Artistic Nudity" guidelines:

According to Redditor u/jabronified, the livestreaming platform seemingly removed "all NSFW streamers" from the Art category. They added:

"They seemed to nuke all the NSFW streamers from the art section, it's nothing like it was yesterday. Pretty funny they didn't see this coming."

Redditor u/-hydroxy was perplexed by the situation and wondered if Twitch was backtracking on its policy change by banning content creators without prior warning:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/Du6e inquired whether PaymoneyWubby used the proper CCL (Content Classification Labels) during his recent livestream:

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

PaymoneyWubby is a popular livestreaming personality, best known for his Just Chatting content. He joined the platform in 2012 and has since amassed over 621k followers. Dennis is also an avid gamer, having played Fortnite, Dark Souls 3, Counter-Strike 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on his channel.