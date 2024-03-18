"They thought I was f**king my dog" - Fortnite streamer Stable Ronaldo explains why he got banned on Twitch

Fortnite streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" has addressed the community after getting banned on Twitch. For those unaware, on March 15, 2024, the automated X account @StreamerBans informed the community that Stable Ronaldo had been barred from the platform for the third time. The content creator responded to the situation by writing:

"I don't know how to feel anymore. Every time I do good in my career, something like this always happens. I love streaming, and I love my community. I'm sorry guys, I don't know what to do."

After getting unbanned, the internet personality hosted a livestream on March 18, 2024. Explaining why the Amazon-owned platform suspended his channel, Stable Ronaldo said:

"A lot of you have been wondering why was I banned. I f**ked a stuffed animal and they thought I was f**king my dog."

"The ban was supposed to be way longer" - Stable Ronaldo addresses the community about his recent Twitch ban

Stable Ronaldo was seven minutes into his livestream on March 18, 2024, when he addressed the community about his third ban from Twitch. The content creator claimed he was supposed to serve a lengthy suspension. However, it was overturned.

He elaborated:

"Like, why do you all saying W, bro? Did you miss me or no? It's been f**king two days, bro. I was supposed to get... okay, so the ban - listen, listen, listen, on god. Listen, the ban was supposed to be way longer. But we managed to get it down. Thank you to Twitch for understanding it was a mistake."

Timestamp: 00:07:25

After explaining the reason for his ban, the FaZe Clan-affiliated streamer remarked:

"So, with that being said, we are retiring this dog (The streamer showcases a stuffed animal). This is the last time you guys will see this. Do we do it one more time? Just kidding."

Rani expressed his gratitude to Twitch for unbanning his channel, saying:

"Dude, I swear to god when I say this. That is the real reason, by the way. For anyone that doesn't know - it was because I f**ked the stuffed animal dog. So, that's the end of doing that. I would like to thank Twitch for unbanning me."

Stable Ronaldo is a 21-year-old Twitch streamer who joined the platform in 2018. He is one of the most popular Fortnite content creators, boasting over 2.9 million followers on his channel.