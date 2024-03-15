"I don't know how to feel anymore": Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo responds after getting banned

Twitch has banned Rani "Stable Ronaldo," and the news has gained a lot of traction on social media. With over 2.9 million followers on the platform, the FaZe Clan member is a very popular Fortnite streamer, averaging over 6K concurrent viewers over the last month. According to the StreamerBans bot on X, this is his third ban on the platform.

The content creator directly responded to the StreamerBans post, expressing his disappointment at getting banned. He noted that he loves creating content and said:

"I don’t know how to feel anymore. Every time I do good in my career something like this always happens. I love streaming, and I love my community. I’m sorry guys I don’t know what to do"

Fortnite streamer Stable Ronaldo gets banned from Twitch for the third time

Expand Tweet

Stable Ronaldo, who recently bought a Porsche 911 GT3, started his journey on Twitch in 2018 and has been growing in popularity ever since. He has also been playing Fortnite professionally, having joined NRG ESports NA that same year before moving to FaZe Clan in June 2022.

The content creator has consistently streamed Epic Games' battle royale on his channel over the years, occasionally trying his hands at other video games, such as Valorant and Counter-Strike. He has also streamed Slots and collaborated with IShowSpeed and other FaZe Clan members.

It's safe to say that the streamer is not happy with Twitch banning his account for a third time. No official reason for the ban has been given, but the Amazon-owned streaming platform is notorious for not divulging such information publicly.

The last time Stable Ronaldo got banned from Twitch was in November 2023. At the time, the Fortnite content creator had begged for the platform to let him come back. His ban was lifted after about three days.

It is unclear how long his current ban will last.