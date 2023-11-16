“I’m begging you” - Fortnite streamer Stable Ronaldo responds after getting banned from Twitch, fans react

FaZe clan member and popular Twitch streamer Rani Netz, widely recognized by his online moniker Stable Ronaldo, has been banned on Twitch (November 15). At the time of his suspension, Rani, one of the leading Fortnite content creators, boasted a substantial following of over 2.7 million on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

Naturally, this suspension came as a shock to the streamer, and he was visibly upset about the sudden action. He took to his X account, tagging Twitch, and pleaded with them to restore his account. He wrote:

"I'm begging you Twitch to please unban me. Nothing will happen again."

Stable Ronaldo pleads Twitch to restore his account, says he had to go through personal issues

Stable Ronaldo hasn't been the most consistent streamer over the past few months, a sentiment he expressed in his X post. He revealed that he had been dealing with personal problems, which had hindered his ability to maintain a regular streaming schedule.

That said, since the OG Fortnite map relaunched in the game in early November, Stable Ronaldo has regained consistency in his streaming schedule. Notably, he has been pulling in thousands of viewers during this period. He wrote:

"I took a break from streaming for a long time because of personal issues and this month ive streamed every day for 10 hours for 11 days straight almost without breaks. This month has felt unreal and the amount of support ive been recieving on stream and off by my community made me realize how much I loved streaming."

Rani explains his absence from streaming was due to personal issues (Image via X/@StableRonaldo)

It is currently unclear why the ban was imposed on the Fortnite streamer. He himself has not provided any information or statement regarding the reason behind the suspension.

What did the fans say?

Stable Ronaldo's X post received numerous supportive comments from both fellow content creators and his fans. Here are some of the notable reactions:

The gaming community shares its supportive comments (Image via X/@StableRonaldo)

Despite Rani being visibly desperate to get back his Twitch account, many fans have suggested that he considers moving to Kick. If he decides to make the switch, he wouldn't be the first Fortnite streamer to do so. For instance, former Fortnite pro Nickmercs joined Kick for his streaming endeavors.