"I'm so jealous" - Fortnite streamer Stable Ronaldo reveals buying Porsche 911 GT3 for his birthday, fans left stunned

On January 16, 2024, popular Fortnite streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" stunned the online community by revealing that he had bought a Porsche 911 992 GT3. In a series of social media posts on X, the content creator stated that he gifted himself his dream car on the occasion of turning 21 years old. Stable Ronaldo opened up about his decision to purchase the German sports car, writing:

"It has always been my dream to buy a Porsche 911, never would I think I would be purchasing one on my 21st birthday and the Porsche to be GT3. This year has been the hardest but I wanted to reward myself with all the stuff I (have) been through and finally give myself love and appreciate what you have."

He continued:

"I'd like to thank my community, my real friends, my management, my family, and god (for being) able to do what I did on my 21st birthday. Today I purchased the 2023 Porsche 911 992 GT3."

Hundreds of fans congratulated the streamer for purchasing the highly sought-after vehicle. X user @ryzefrags stated that the Porsche 911 992 GT3 was their dream car, adding:

"This is really the dream car FR (for real), I'm so jealous, NGL (not going to lie)."

"Unreal at such a young age to buy this" - Stable Ronaldo's purchase of Porsche 911 992 GT3 leaves fans in awe

On January 16, 2024, X user @yoxics shared a 59-second video from Stable Ronaldo's recent livestream, during which he unveiled his new vehicle for the first time. The netizen praised the Twitch streamer on his purchase of the Porsche 911 992 GT3 by writing:

"Ron finally reveals his Porsche 911 GT3 that he bought for his 21st birthday. Actually unreal at such a young age to buy this."

Here's what Stable Ronaldo said in the clip:

"Introducing my 2023 992 911 GT3! Oh, my god! (The streamer's cameraman says, 'This is f**king sick.') Oh, my god! I got it! Oh, my god, don't f**king hate on me! Don't hate on me, bro. Just say, 'I couldn't do it.' I came back, bro. I came back stronger! I came back harder! Because when you fail, the only way is up. Thank you to god. Thank you to my mom. God bless America. Look at this s**t, man!"

With over 880 fans commenting on Stable Ronaldo's post on X, here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Stable Ronaldo is one of Twitch's most popular Fortnite content creators, boasting over 2.9 million followers. He is also signed with prominent esports organization FaZe Clan.