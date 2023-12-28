Fortnite pro Stable Ronaldo supposedly passes away, fans left confused

In a bizarre turn of events, the Fortnite community has been left confused following an announcement on Stable Ronaldo's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account declaring his death. The unexpected statement, supposedly coming from Stable Ronaldo's mother, has led fans to question how real the news is, giving rise to speculation within the community about this being a genuine tragedy or an elaborate publicity stunt from the Fortnite pro.

On a rather somber note, Stable Ronaldo's official X account tweeted that the renowned pro had passed away. The message, allegedly posted by Ronaldo's mother, requested thoughts and prayers from fans and the community during this difficult time:

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that the owner of this account, Stable Ronaldo has died. This is his mother and I would like to request everyone to have our family in your thoughts and prayers."

Fortnite community left in limbo after Stable Ronaldo's death announcement

Almost immediately after the message was posted, skepticism emerged within the community, with fans questioning the legitimacy of the announcement about the Fortnite player's demise, citing previous instances of similar statements turning out to be elaborate hoaxes or publicity stunts. Additionally, the whole situation has been worsened by the lack of evidence about Stable Ronaldo's passing.

Adding another layer to this incident, a Twitter user named LacyHimself posted a similar statement about their own passing, mirroring the style of Stable Ronaldo's announcement. However, LacyHimself is very much alive as he replied to his announcement tweet, joking about how the cause of death was McDonald's.

This parallel occurrence has fueled suspicions among the community that this may be an unethical trend or coordinated effort rather than an authentic revelation.

The community reacts to Stable Ronaldo's unusual Twitter post

The community is abuzz with speculation and confusion regarding the authenticity of the announcement. While some fans express genuine sorrow and sympathy regarding Stable Ronaldo's supposed demise, others hesitate to mourn without official confirmation or concrete evidence.

Some players even noticed how Stable Ronaldo was live and playing with another Fortnite pro, Clix, after the tweet, essentially proving that the announcement was a hoax. Some notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As the community grapples with the unexpected news of the Fortnite pro's death, the question remains: Is this a genuine tragedy or part of a larger, unethical trend within the community? The absence of concrete evidence and verifiable information has left fans in suspense, eagerly awaiting updates that could clear up the whole situation.

