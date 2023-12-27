"Why is this type of behavior and fraud allowed on this platform?": Fortnite community concerned over clickbait content

In Fortnite content creation's expansive landscape, the line between genuine engagement and clickbait tactics is often blurred by certain individuals. Recently, there have been concerns surfacing within the community regarding the activities of some content creators, specifically one named Ghost Ninja, who has come under fire for trying to fool players with his Creative maps.

Ghost Ninja's utilization of clickbait strategies, particularly misleading promises relating to a fake Christmas variant of the newly released Peter Griffin skin, has sparked discussions within the community on the ethical standards of the game's content creation realm. This has led to a member of the community, @Eason825_, taking to X to ask,

"Why is this type of behavior and fraud allowed on this platform?"

"I'm tired of seeing Epic doing nothing": Fortnite community is fed up with clickbaiting creators like Ghost Ninja

Ghost Ninja has been a prominent figure in the content creation sphere, and he has come under scrutiny for utilizing clickbait methods to get players to play his map. This is specifically in the context of a newly launched map, where he promised that if players play the map, they will gain access to a Christmas variant of the Peter Griffin skin.

Needless to say, the skin being promised here is fake and is a concept made by someone that is being used by Ghost Ninja to fraudulently attract views and engagement from clueless players. Many players feel deceived and question the integrity of content creators who use misleading practices to get players to play their Fortnite Creative maps.

Another point of controversy centers around Ghost Ninja and other clickbaiting creators like him possessing a Support a Creator code. Some community members argue that creators like Ghost Ninja, who engage in clickbait and fraudulent practices, should face consequences for their actions, such as the revocation of their Support a Creator code.

There is a growing sentiment within the Fortnite community that privileges like a Support a Creator code should be reserved for creators who uphold ethical standards and actually put effort into their maps.

The community reacts to Ghost Ninja's unethical practices

In response to the clickbait concerns raised by players, some members of the community propose the establishment of stricter and clearer ethical guidelines for content creators. Some players explained how this is an ongoing practice for many creators who disregard ethics in favor of attention from the community.

Additionally, some players pointed out how Ghost Ninja has been doing things like this for years across platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Presently, his clickbait methods have extended to the Fortnite ecosystem. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are given below:

As the community awaits an appropriate response from Epic Games regarding unethical practices from creators like Ghost Ninja, the ongoing dialogue highlights the collective commitment to preserving the integrity of Fortnite's content creation sphere.

