7 best maps to farm XP in Fortnite Chapter 5

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 comes with a new reimagined Battle Royale map and fresh opportunities for players to gain XP. For players seeking to level up their Battle Pass efficiently, including inventive Creative maps in Chapter 5 Season 1 offers a pathway to farm XP.

This article will explore seven maps curated to provide players with immersive and rewarding experiences to hone their skills and an environment to accumulate XP innovatively.

Best maps to gain Battle Pass XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Chapter 5 Season 1 provides several ways to farm XP, and what better way to level up than diving into custom-designed maps that offer substantial XP rewards for the Battle Pass? Here are the maps that stand out:

1) Exotics vs Mythics - 2264-7801-0437

Exotics vs Mythics (Image via Epic Games)

The Exotics vs Mythics map combines the thrill of intense battles and powerful weapons like the Mythics with the strategic use of the unique Exotics. Players can engage in epic skirmishes, showcase their combat prowess, and earn Fortnite Battle Pass XP as they navigate the dynamic landscape.

2) The Pit - 4590-4493-7113

The Pit (Image via Epic Games)

The Pit, one of the most popular Creative maps in Fortnite, lets players utilize almost every gun in the loot pool. This map provides players a chance to not only engage in a free-for-all with all available guns but also accumulate bonus XP rewards in this fast-paced battleground.

The mode also features a Zero Build setting, allowing players to engage in combat relying solely on aim and movement and gain XP for just playing the mode and getting eliminations.

3) BHE 1V1 Build Fights - 8064-7152-2934

BHE 1V1 Build Fights (Image via Epic Games)

The BHE 1V1 Build Fights Creative experience gives players a chance to sharpen their building skills and engage in intense duel battles. However, the combat is not limited to two people, as up to 16 can join one match, allowing players to rack up eliminations and gain XP for those eliminations.

The continuous action and strategic building, mixed with the bonus XP rewards provided for playing and winning the 1V1s, make this island a must-play for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 players.

4) MEGA! - Red VS Blue - 3414-2215-4422

MEGA! - Red VS Blue (Image via Epic Games)

The MEGA! Red VS Blue map gives players a chance to immerse themselves in large-scale team battles, where team coordination and skillful gameplay are crucial for victory. The squad-based gameplay mixed with the map's dynamic play area provides an excellent opportunity to accumulate XP while dominating the opposition.

5) Infinite 1V1 Build Fights - 9661-8802-9603

Infinite 1V1 Build Fights (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Another 1V1 map, the Infinite 1V1 Build Fights map, lets players engage in a classic Fortnite build-off with the map. It provides weapons suitable for a classic 1V1 and a dedicated environment that allows them to battle with efficiency and reset as they please while collecting bonus XP rewards for the Battle Pass.

6) All Weapons + Vehicles - Build Fights - 0444-7861-6026

All Weapons + Vehicles - Build Fights map (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

This map opens the floodgates for all players and lets them utilize all weapons and vehicles from the game's vast arsenal to engage in chaotic combat. The map has been designed to provide players with a large playground to engage in combat, with the chaos acting as a backdrop for bonus XP rewards.

7) LEGONITE FFA - 4542-4724-2407

LEGONITE FFA (Image via Epic Games)

One of the newest maps in Chapter 5 Season 1, LEGONITE FFA brings with it the spirit of the upcoming LEGO collaboration by not only providing players with a LEGO environment to fight in but also providing immense XP rewards to progress their Battle Pass.

