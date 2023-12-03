Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 update size on PC, PS5, Xbox, explored

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is almost here. With the servers currently down and the update underway, players have been curious about the latter's size. Epic Games is known to keep update sizes small with each patch it releases. However, since this is the launch of a new chapter, the size of the patch will be slightly bigger than usual.

Epic Games frequently deploys patches for its games. Not only does this allow the developer to fix bugs that appear now and then, but also to add new content to the game. That said, how big is the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 update? This article provides the necessary information.

How big is the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 update?

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 update is bigger than many regular updates because Epic Games will be adding many assets to the game. Most of these assets will go live throughout the season, while some will be saved for future seasons under this chapter.

Considering the update includes several map changes and the introduction of new skins and characters, it explains why the update is big in size. However, players should note that the update size will differ across platforms and systems, depending upon the additional files that may need to be downloaded. That said, the difference in download size shouldn't be too much.

Here is the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 update size across all platforms:

PS4 - 16.08 GB

PS5 - 22.30 GB

XBOX SERIES - 24.75 GB

XBOX ONE - 18.63 GB

PC - 25.90 GB

As mentioned, these numbers may vary slightly across systems. That said, the servers are down for now because maintenance is still underway. However, the patches are live across all platforms and can be downloaded.

Once the maintenance is complete and Epic Games brings the servers back online, players will be able to log in and experience everything new that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has in store for them.

Overall, this season looks to be interesting, with a lot of new things in store for everyone, such as some popular characters making an appearance. What's more interesting is that the Peter Griffin skin has finally become a reality. It was spotted in the game files around three years ago, and everyone had dismissed it as a rumor.

However, with the new Chapter 5 Season 1 update today, that rumor will finally be turning into reality.

