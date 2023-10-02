Fortnite Zero Build Mode surpasses heights of popularity, viral post reveals

It will be more than a year since Fortnite introduced the Zero Build Mode in Chapter 3. It removed the "building mechanic," which, as some players stated, "saved Fortnite." The title wasn't always a building game, as earlier players weren't used to "sky-basing" or making use of "the high ground." These terms have become synonymous with Fortnite as players have continued to use the building mechanic.

Recent Reddit posts showcasing the stats of each game mode shed light on how the Zero Build Mode's player base has recently risen, surpassing even the unranked Build Mode.

Let's delve into the details and see why users like this new casual mode and what the community says.

Fortnite Zero Build Mode witnesses a growing player base

Here is a Reddit post showcasing the active players on different modes of Fortnite. You can clearly see how the unranked Zero Build Mode has already overtaken the original unranked Build Mode.

While this is a great mode for newcomers to get into the groove of the game, as learning the building mechanic might take some time, a lot of users had a different take as well.

u/Tau3Eridani expressed their opinion, stating how the Build Mode is for kids. However, as mentioned before, it is important to remember that the Build Mode requires great skill, which is why many new players prefer the Zero Build Mode.

u/ChipperWP had an interesting take as they stated the rise in the number of players for the Zero Build mode might actually be owing to America itself, as the mode isn't that popular around the rest of the world.

The user isn't suggesting that the mode is not popular in other countries but that it's more so among Americans, specifically in North America.

The user went on to appreciate Fortnite for including the mode. They further urged other users to make a more statistical post analyzing the numbers of both modes on a day-to-day basis to get an accurate figure, as u/ChipperWP believed the numbers didn't add up.

Zero Build Mode vs Build Mode: Which is better?

While many would call the Zero Build Mode to be the "OG Battle Royale mode," many players would disagree, as the majority of the fun in Fortnite comes from building. Otherwise, the game would just get reduced to any Battle Royale game sans its uniqueness. However, this doesn't mean that either of the modes is better than the other.

Zero Build Mode showcases Epic Games' initiative to actively experiment with the game and be welcoming to new gamers who might find the mechanics of Build Mode difficult. All in all, the Zero Build Mode seems to be quite fun, and as the game progresses, it will be interesting to see how this mode evolves.

