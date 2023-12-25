Fortnite community wants Johnny Silverhand skin from Cyberpunk 2077

With Fortnite continuing its tradition of exciting collaborations, the community is buzzing with hopes for a new addition to the Gaming Legends series of skins - Johnny Silverhand from the critically acclaimed Cyberpunk 2077. Chapter 5 Season 1 is in full swing, and players are expressing their desire to see this iconic character join the in-game roster.

Portrayed by beloved actor Keanu Reeves, Silverhand is one of the central characters in Cyberpunk 2077, known for his cybernetic enhancements and rebellious attitude. The prospect of bringing such an iconic and charismatic figure to the Fortnite island has ignited the imagination of many players in the community.

Johnny Silverhand could make a great addition to Fortnite's Gaming Legends series

The game has a history of collaborating with popular gaming franchises, with classic characters such as Kratos and Master Chief being beloved additions. Among these iconic franchises, CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 stands out as a prime candidate for potential inclusion.

After the inclusion of Geralt of Rivia, the primary character of the acclaimed Witcher series, players have now set their sights on Johnny Silverhand, another CD Projekt Red creation.

Given the preexisting relationship between the two developers, fueled by the success of the Witcher collaboration, the community believes that Johnny Silverhand could be a sensational crossover opportunity for Fortnite.

Additionally, Keanu Reeves, the face for Johnny Silverhand, is already part of the game's roster as the John Wick skin, which was released all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 9. The new inclusion would not only be perfect for the already jam-packed Gaming Legends series, but would also be a great avenue for Keanu Reeves to make his return in a bombastic fashion.

Fortnite community reacts to the prospect of Johnny Silverhand joining the game's roster

Players in the community have expressed their enthusiasm for the idea of a potential Johnny Silverhand skin coming to the game. Some adore the idea, and others even suggested others from Cyberpunk 2077, like Judy and Panam, coming to Fortnite.

Meanwhile, other players suggested concepts for how characters from the Cyberpunk universe could be incorporated into the game. Some notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As the community continues to grow and engage in discussions about potential future collaborations, the desire to see Johnny Silverhand make his mark on the Island remains a fervent hope.

