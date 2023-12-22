Fortnite Rocket Racing x Back To The Future concept takes the community by storm

As Fortnite continues to surprise its community with innovative collaborations, the Rocket Racing game mode introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1 has become a canvas for players to showcase their creativity. One such concept by Reddit user u/Angel-JD envisions the iconic time-traveling DeLorean from Back to the Future as a thrilling addition to the Rocket Racing game mode.

Rocket Racing, the collaborative game mode between Rocket League and Fortnite, boasts high-octane vehicular action. Chapter 5 Season 1 has introduced both classic Rocket League vehicles and new additions to the Rocket Racing game mode.

New Back to the Future concept brings the DeLorean to Fortnite

In a spectacular display of creativity, u/Angel-JD shared a concept for a new Rocket Racing vehicle that resonated with fans of the game as well as the iconic Back to the Future film franchise. The concept art put the legendary DeLorean, famously known for its time-traveling shenanigans, on display, transformed into a Rocket Racing vehicle within the game's universe.

The Back to the Future concept brings a nostalgic touch to the Rocket Racing experience, merging the timeless appeal of the DeLorean with the adrenaline-filled excitement of the new Fortnite collaborative racing mode. The concept art from u/Angel-JD captures the essence of the classic time-traveling car, complete with its retro-futuristic design and distinctive gull-wing doors.

It's worth noting that Rocket League already has a collaboration with Back to the Future and features the DeLorean as a playable vehicle. Given this existing connection, the possibility of the DeLorean entering the Rocket Racing game mode becomes an increasingly high possibility.

Community reacts to the new DeLorean Rocket Racing concept

The Fortnite community responded to u/Angel-JD's Back to the Future concept with overwhelmingly positive feelings. Some members expressed how the DeLorean would be a beloved addition and how the DeLorean's presence in Rocket League means that the iconic vehicle will soon be making its way to Rocket Racing.

Meanwhile, other fans expressed their desire to see other iconic vehicles like the Ecto-1 and Lightning McQueen in the game. Some of the most notable reactions are listed below:

As the Rocket Racing game mode continues to evolve throughout Chapter 5 Season 1, players can anticipate new surprises and collaborations with iconic franchises like Back to the Future and Pixar's Cars.

