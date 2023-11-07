Fortnite X Cars collaboration could arrive in Chapter 5

Fortnite is a game that continues to delight and surprise players with its crossovers and collaborations with other games and entertainment brands, and the upcoming Chapter 5 seems to be no exception. While Epic Games has remained tight-lipped about what's in store, speculation is running high that the next crossover could be with none other than the beloved world of Cars.

The most significant hint for the potential collaboration from Rocket League is that Lightning McQueen, the charismatic red race car from the iconic Disney-Pixar's Cars, is set to join the vehicular soccer game's roster.

This crossover is doubtlessly a result of Epic Games' ownership of Rocket League, and it has fans abuzz with the potential for Fortnite to follow suit.

New Rocket League vehicles potentially joining Fortnite

It's not just Lightning McQueen making an appearance, as new Rocket League cars are also expected to join the world of Fortnite during Chapter 5.

This isn't the first time a Rocket League vehicle has joined the battle royale landscape as the Octane from Rocket League was added to Chapter 3 Season 4 as part of a collaboration.

Players familiar with Rocket League know that the vehicles in the game come in various styles and designs, each with their own unique characteristics and traits. Bringing them into the Battle Royale and Creative game modes opens up a world of possibilities, from vehicular mayhem to unique events and challenges.

While the exact details regarding this potential collaboration are still being kept under wraps, as players are still reeling from the hype of returning to Chapter 1 in Chapter 4 Season 5, it's clear that vehicles are going to play a prominent role in Chapter 4.

The rumored "Rocket League Racing" mode is expected to take center stage, potentially introducing thrilling and adrenaline-filled high-speed competitions across the island.

With cars from Rocket League and the iconic Lightning McQueen himself possibly making an appearance, the racing experience in Fortnite has the potential to be a game-changer.

Why the addition of racing makes sense for Chapter 5

The inclusion of these vehicles and racing makes perfect sense, considering the Battle Royale game's history of evolving and adapting. With every season, Epic Games has embraced diverse themes, from superhero crossovers to unique in-game events and battles.

The addition of racing fits seamlessly into the game's ever-evolving universe, offering players an exhilarating way to engage with the island and its challenges. This is especially potent as Chapter 4 Season 5 removed the drivable vehicles in favor of returning vehicles to align with the OG theme of the season.

As Fortnite Chapter 5 approaches, the prospect of a Cars and Rocket League crossover is exciting, to say the least. While the exact details regarding this potential collaboration remain uncertain, the community is abuzz with excitement, imagining the unique challenges, high-speed races, and the possibility of Lightning McQueen himself making an appearance.

