How to use Rocket League items and cars in Fortnite

With Fortnite introducing Rocket Racing, players now have the opportunity to race on dynamic tracks using customizable Rocket League vehicles and items within the game. All players need is an Epic Games account that they can use to log in to both games to use their Rocket League cosmetics in this mode.

With Epic Games' new spree of collaborations with LEGO and Rocket League, players can explore the open world of the LEGO game mode and engage in adrenaline-pumping high-speed races in their favorite Rocket League vehicles.

This article will guide you through the seamless process of integrating your Rocket League items and vehicles into Fortnite, propping you up for an exhilarating crossover adventure.

Transferring your Rocket League cosmetics to Fortnite

To use your Rocket League cars and items in the Rocket Racing game mode, ensure you're logged into Fortnite using the same Epic Games account you use for Rocket League. This step is crucial as it serves as your gateway to cross-title integration, allowing you to seamlessly transfer your Rocket League cosmetics into your in-game locker.

Once you've logged in with the appropriate Epic Games account, you can access your locker to discover the Rocket League treasures waiting to be used for customization. Launch Fortnite and navigate to the in-game locker, where you can explore all the Car Bodies, Decals, and Wheels in their respective sections. You can then select and equip the desired items for an exhilarating Rocket Racing experience.

The collaboration doesn't end there, as the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass has introduced a cosmetic in the form of Decals that players can unlock by progressing. You can experiment with these new cosmetics to craft a unique aesthetic that represents your style and elevates your Rocket Racing experience and vehicles in the Battle Royale.

It's important to remember that Epic Games will also bring in new vehicles for the Rocket Racing game mode into the item shop, providing players with even more options when it comes to their vehicle of choice.

The seamless collaboration highlights the beauty of cross-game ownership. Players can witness their favorite Rocket League vehicles come to life on Rocket Racing's dynamic tracks, offering you a truly interconnected gaming experience.

