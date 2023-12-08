How to drift in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Fortnite Rocket Racing is a brand new mode that has come to the game. It can be considered a collaboration between the Epic Games title and Rocket League. The Rocket Racing map in Fortnite is completely different from its battle royale map. In fact, this is a creative one, so players won't have access to any weapons whatsoever while playing Rocket Racing.

Epic Games is converting its popular battle royale into a platform. With this racing mode now live, it will be interesting to see if this content draws more players to the game. That said, here's how players can drift in Fortnite Rocket Racing.

How to drift easily in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Drifting is one of the basic mechanics in Rocket League. Although you won't have to hit a huge ball with your car in the new mode in Fortnite, you will still be racing against other vehicles on a track. The main goal here is to be the first one to cross the finish line.

There are a lot of reasons why you would want to drift in Fortnite Rocket Racing. It could be either to take a corner in style or even avoid a few obstacles on the track. So, to drift, all you need to do is press the directional key in the direction you want to drift in and then hit the Fire button. The default keybind for the latter is the left mouse button. For controllers, it's R2.

Hitting the Fire button while you have a direction key pressed will trigger a drift and make your car travel sideways. While you're in the drift, you might want to counter-steer momentarily to maintain it. For those who don't know, counter-steer refers to the act of steering in the opposite direction of the drift to retain balance.

It might take you a few tries to get this right. However, it's a simple mechanic, so you will be able to pick it up within a few tries. Drifting in Fortnite Rocket Racing was showcased during the Chapter 4 Season 5 live event as well. Although players only got a brief glimpse of what was to come in it, this mechanic hasn't really changed following the launch of the said mode.

This is the second special mode that has made its way to the game, with the first one being the LEGO Fortnite survival sandbox experience. This approach that Epic Games has taken with its collaborations is interesting because, rather than just skins and cosmetics, players are getting more content to engage with.

