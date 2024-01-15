FaZe Kaysan claims he is "setting up" a livestream featuring xQc and Madison Beer

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Kaysan "FaZe Kaysan" claimed that he was "setting up" a livestream featuring Felix "xQc" and American singer Madison Beer. The conversation started when Kaysan reacted to a YouTube video titled, xQc Wants Madison Beer to be his Girlfriend, in which the French-Canadian personality was playing GTA 5 RP.

Kaysan then said:

"You want to know something so funny? I'm already setting up a stream with X, and Madison, and me. It's fine... you'll get it. I've already - before I even saw this clip, we already were talking about it."

Claiming he and Felix are "solid friends," FaZe Kaysan added:

"But I've never connected them, but I've talked to him because me and X are friends. Me and X are actually solid friends, and obviously, you know, Madison is, you feel me, the bestie. So, there might be a time where that stream might actually happen... on my main account, not on my burner. When I go live on my main (channel). You know what? I'm going to text him right now."

"Going to be the most awkward stream of 2024" - Fans weigh in on FaZe Kaysan claiming he's "setting up" a livestream with xQc and Madison Beer

FaZe Kaysan's claims about "setting up" a livestream with xQc and Madison Beer sparked a hot topic of conversation in the YouTube comments section. One viewer remarked that everyone has "suddenly" become good friends with the former Overwatch pro:

Another fan speculated that the collaboration would be "likely" because xQc and FaZe Kaysan had met in Las Vegas, Nevada, a few months ago:

According to @sigharmin948, Felix, FaZe Kaysan, and Madison Beer's collaboration could be the "most awkward stream" of the year:

"Going to be the most awkward stream of 2024."

This wouldn't be the first time xQc would get together with Madison Beer on the livestream. On June 24, 2023, the 28-year-old shocked the online community by collaborating with the pop idol. A video of their interaction went viral, in which Felix showed Madison the music he produced, resulting in an awkward moment.