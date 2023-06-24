xQc shows off his music to Madison Beer live on stream, things end up getting awkward

On June 23, 2023, Felix “xQc" featured musician Madison Beer on his livestream. While it was not exactly an interview, the two creators got to know each other better through their conversation, which spanned a variety of topics. However, when Felix played a music track of his own creation for Madison, the situation got incredibly awkward for him.

xQc appeared to be quite embarrassed, especially at being asked what “Soy” is in reference to a person. However, his viewers were highly entertained and could not stop laughing.

xQc plays his music for Madison Beer during livestream, awkwardness ensues

During the livestream, Felix mentioned he had got into creating music and his audience wanted him to play it for her. At first, he refused saying that his chat just wanted to sabotage him. However, xQc changed his mind a little later and asked his audience if he should play his remix of Hey Delilah or Anyone Knows That Boy, the song he produced.

He ended up playing both but prefaced Anyone Knows That Boy with a warning that she was going to dislike it or perhaps even block him.

“I get it, you’re gonna block me, okay? And you’re gonna delete the VOD, it is what it is. I’ll just play it, I’ll just play it.”

(Clip begins at 2:34:18)

As xQc played the track, his chat spammed PepeLaugh and then OmegaLul. The recent Kick signee sank out of his chair in embarrassment. Madison Beer then asked him what “Soy” meant while trying to hide her laughter. Felix responded:

“I can’t, I don’t, there’s so much to explain, I can’t, there’s no point.”

Madison admitted that she didn’t get it, and the streamer called that a good thing. Felix's chat just continued to laugh and make fun of him.

Social media reacts to xQc’s embarrassing moment

Reddit thinks Madison will not come back. (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Several Redditors felt there was no way Madison Beer would come back to Felix's stream. One user said that any "normal" person would have been scared off by the turn of events.

Others made fun of xQc and his music, or simply said that he didn’t deserve the opportunity with Madison Beer any more than he deserved the $100 million contract with Kick. Quite a few replies in the thread mocked the streamer and the way he handled the interview.

Redditors also discussed the streamer’s “rizz” or his ability to impress women in the LivestreamFail thread. One user referenced his relationship with Adept and implied that she must have been attracted to him for his money since his charisma was lacking.

It’s not clear if the two content creators will work together in the future, but Felix's chat can hold on to the memory of this hilarious moment.

