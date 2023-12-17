Adin Ross accuses Twitch of view-botting popular streamers, says having 150k viewers is not "realistic"

During a livestream on December 16, 2023, Kick star Adin Ross accused Twitch of view-botting popular streamers. While browsing submissions on his official Discord server, the content creator came across Felix "xQc's" reaction to controversial Kick streamer Michael "HeelMike" losing tens of thousands of viewers after the botting situation was seemingly fixed on the Stake-backed platform.

While praising Kick for "working hard" to address the situation, xQc claimed that "nobody cares" about the bots on Twitch. He said:

"Bro, that's kind of insane! Brother, it's crazy, dude, how hard Kick works at f**king fixing the bots. When, dude, I feel like nobody cares about bots... again, on Twitch, it's random. Guys, it's random on Twitch as well."

Adin Ross responded by claiming that "a lot" of Twitch channels were botted "very badly." He added:

"No, bro, on Twitch, a lot of viewers' channels are botted. Like, very badly! Very, very badly! Like, that's why I was trying to tell y'all, bro. I don't think - back when me and X (xQc) were getting 150,000 viewers, I don't think me and him were getting 150,000 viewers. I don't."

Adin Ross explains why he believes having 150k viewers is "not realistic"

The Florida native continued the conversation and asserted that his and xQc's Twitch viewership was "slightly inflated." He then explained why he believed a streamer with 150k concurrent viewers was not "realistic."

Adin Ross said:

"I think me and X were slightly inflated, bro. Like, I just don't think it's realistic. Bro, think about how many people that is, bro! That's two f**king football- four football stadiums. And, I'd be reacting to Discord clips."

The 23-year-old's attention was drawn to viewers, who stated that viewership peaked during the pandemic. The indefinitely banned Twitch personality responded:

"Oh, COVID. Yeah, I didn't even think about that. That is true, though, bro. COVID - everyone was literally watching, like, streams and s**t. YouTube views were high, too."

Adin Ross appeared as a guest on Tyler "Trainwreckstv's" Scuffed Podcast on December 15, 2023, and admitted that his Kick channel had been view-botted for the past "five to six months."