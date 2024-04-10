"10k is not the end of the world" - xQc responds to those accusing Jynxzi of allegedly view-botting his Twitch streams

Popular online streamer Felix "xQc" has chimed in on the recent controversy involving Twitch star Nicholas "Jynxzi." On April 9, 2024, X user @yoxics shared a 52-second video in which Kick ambassador Tyler "Trainwreckstv" claimed that the "number one" view-botter was a Twitch streamer. The X user's tweet was captioned as follows:

"Trainwrecks believes that Jynxzi is botting his viewers on Twitch."

Later that day, Trainwrecks responded to the tweet, stating:

"I did not say that. Na, he's good."

During a Kick stream earlier today (April 10, 2024), xQc reacted to X user @yoxics' social media update and commented on Jynxzi's high viewership numbers. At one point, the French-Canadian personality examined Nicholas' live audience and the number of active people in the Twitch chat.

After some investigation, Felix believed Jynxzi's broadcast allegedly had 10,000 bots. He said:

"I'm just trying to prove my point, okay? I got it. Okay. 69,981 (active Twitch chatters). Okay, cool. And then, you go back, and you compare that (to 84,179 viewers). So, doesn't he have (Twitch) Drops or something? Okay, I mean, 10k is not the end of the world. It's not too crazy. I wouldn't..."

xQc added:

"Even in the world where you would still call him out, 'Oh guys, he's view-botting,' that layer of whatever, is like, it's not something that you'd be deliberately doing. For 10k, it doesn't make any sense."

"People are saying some s***t about Jynxzi for no f**king reason" - xQc comments on netizens accusing the Twitch streamer of allegedly view-botting his stream

During the Just Chatting segment of his Kick livestream, xQc reacted to X user @yoxics's tweet mentioned above. Providing his perspective on why the 22-year-old had "odd" Twitch viewership statistics, Felix said:

"Listen - whether you want to get this validity or not, okay? People are saying some s**t about Jynxzi for no f**king reason. Okay? You want to know why his stats were odd for the longest time? He has (Twitch) Drops. And (Twitch) Drops act in very odd ways. It's the most unpredictable for stats and it's just odd, and Jynxzi had (Twitch) Drops for the longest time and made his stats either inflated or weird."

Wondering "who cared" about Nicholas allegedly artificially inflating his concurrent viewership, xQc remarked:

"Who the f**k cares? Doesnt mean he's doing it deliberately. Unless it's something that he is corroborating or coordinating. It doesn't take away from his success regardless."

In other news, Jynxzi went viral on April 10, 2024, after he refused to pay $1,000 to a fan who jumped into a lake during his talent show livestream.