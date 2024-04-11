What happened between xQc and Jynxzi? Streamer drama explained

Streamer drama isn’t uncommon, but what happened between Felix “xQc” and Nicholas “Jynxzi” is very interesting. The drama was initially stirred up on a Trainwreckstv stream when the discussion of viewbotting was brought up. It’s far from the first time the topic has been broached by the streamer, as he’s previously admitted that it’s a serious problem on both Kick and Twitch. That led to someone putting the blame on Nicholas, and despite Train’s protestations, the situation spiraled out of control.

After what seemed like xQc defending Jynxzi, the accused viewbotter had a meltdown aimed at the Canadian streamer who seemingly defended him. The drama between the two quickly got out of control, and it was all over a statement about viewbotting.

Origin of xQc and Jynxzi streamer drama

Back on April 9, 2024, Trainwreckstv was asked about viewbotting during a Kick stream. According to the Kick representative, the worst offender of viewbotting is on Twitch, but he didn’t name the streamer he had in mind. He, of course, wasn’t counting alleged streamers that were botting their way to 1-2M views. According to TrainwrecksTV, it was multiple people, using between 10-20k bots.

X user @yoxics posted a tweet with the caption “Trainwrecks believes that Jynxzi is botting his viewers on Twitch.” However, Trainwrecks refuted that claim, saying it was not Jynxzi. xQc found himself reacting to this quote later on April 10, 2024. He offered the following response in regards to Nicholas’ numbers:

"I'm just trying to prove my point, okay? I got it. Okay. 69,981 (active Twitch chatters). Okay, cool. And then, you go back, and you compare that (to 84,179 viewers). So, doesn't he have (Twitch) Drops or something? Okay, I mean, 10k is not the end of the world. It's not too crazy. I wouldn't..."

The problem in this statement is that it’s hard to tell if xQc is defending Jynxzi, or saying it’s not a big deal if he were viewbotting for that amount of people. The Canadian streamer is often known for speaking his mind quickly, and the actual meaning getting lost—that might be the case in this clip.

Nicholas, despite the anger in his reply to xQc, made an excellent point. The streamer talked about the difference between viewers and active chatters. There is never a stream where every viewer is an active chatter:

"70,000 viewers that are actively chatting, that are active chatters! When I want to Twitch stream, bro, I don't chat. That's a lot of people on Twitch, so that proves I don't view-bot. If you have 70,000 active chatters and 15,000 people who are lurking? That is the most normal ratio ever!"

The feud has not gotten much further than these accusations. During the initial accusations/clip from Felix, the Canadian streamer also showed off his expensive, $300K Richard Mille watch. This caused Jynxzi to sarcastically reply that xQc “owns” him since the watch costs more than his house.

It still appears that the drama between the two streamers all began over a misunderstanding, but even that’s not entirely clear at this point. As of this writing, xQc has not made a response to Jynxzi about the sarcastic statement made on April 11, 2024.