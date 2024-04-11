"Shut the f*ck up!": Jynxzi has a meltdown on stream after reacting to xQc's comments about him view-botting

Twitch star Nick "Jynxzi" recently had a meltdown on camera after watching Felix "xQc" discuss his view-botting controversy. However, readers should note that xQc was defending Jynxzi for having only a 10K deficit in the number of viewers and active chatters. However, it looks like the streamer was not happy with the way the Canadian content creator addressed the situation.

During the livestream, Jynxzi started shouting about the probability of having all of his viewers chatting at the same time:

"10K is not the end of the world? Yo xQc, I don't know if the Adderall is affecting your brain right now, dawg, you are looking at active chatters! Do you actually expect my entire stream to be chatting? Every single one of them?"

He added:

"When has that ever happened? When has that ever occurred? Why would my entire stream be chatting? No streamer has ever done that? Even if you have a streamer that has ten viewers, he probably has eight active chatters. That is the most f*cking stupid thing I have ever heard! 10K is not the end of the world, shut the f*ck up xQc!"

"This was the cherry on top": Jynxzi on xQc talking about his viewership numbers on Twitch

The debate about view-botting started on April 9, 2024, when Kick streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" implied that many top content creators on Twitch had been inflating their viewership numbers using view-botting services.

While Trainwreckstv did not name any of the streamers, xQc later went on to check the viewership-to-active chatter ratio for one of Jynxzi's streams. After all, he is one of the top content creators on the platform right now.

xQc found that the third-party website listed 70K of the 84K viewers were active in chat, leaving a 10K deficit. He responded to this by saying:

"Okay, I mean, 10k is not the end of the world. It's not too crazy."

Jynxzi did not appreciate this comment and pulled up the clip in his recent livestream, saying:

"This was the cherry on top! xQc, who I have been a fan of probably since 2019, let's watch this clip..."

The streamer provided some further context for the broadcast being shown in the clip, saying it was in the followers-only mode. xQc was watching a website that shows active chatters.

Jynxzi then claimed that he did not viewbot.

"70,000 viewers that are actively chatting, that are active chatters! When I want to Twitch stream, bro, I don't chat. That's a lot of people on Twitch, so that proves I don't view-bot. If you have 70,000 active chatters and 15,000 people who are lurking? That is the most normal ratio ever!"

After watching this stat, xQc said it was not the end of the world, which did not sit right with Jynxzi, who went off in a rant against his fellow Twitch streamer.