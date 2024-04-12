“I’m genuinely sorry” - Adin Ross requests Twitch to unban him so that he can collaborate with popular streamers

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross took to his most recent IRL stream (April 12) to convey a sincere message to Twitch, his previous platform, urging them to reconsider his permanent ban. For those out of the loop, a few weeks after joining Kick, Adin faced permanent suspension from the Amazon-owned platform due to "hateful conduct."

Since then, Adin has made multiple attempts to appeal his ban on the platform, primarily aiming to collaborate with other Twitch creators. Twitch doesn't typically permit permanently banned streamers to have extended appearances on their platform. In a stream today, Adin declared:

"I’m genuinely sorry."

Adin Ross apologizes to Twitch, requests the platform to lift his suspension

Expand Tweet

Since February 2023, Adin Ross has been absent from Twitch. Consequently, he hasn't been able to make appearances on other Twitch streamers' broadcasts because it violates the platform's policies for streamers to host banned creators on their broadcasts.

In light of the situation, Adin said:

"Yo Twitch, put the camera on me, Dante, Twitch, I'm genuinely sorry from the bottom of my heart. Can you (Twitch) please unban me? (Give me) One more chance bro. I just want to collaborate with my favorite people. Please."

Recently, despite both Adin Ross and Kai Cenat being in Jamaica at the same time to attend the recently concluded carnival event, Adin was unable to join Kai Cenat on his Twitch IRL stream due to the platform's policy against banned creators appearing on other streamers' broadcasts.

This isn't the only update he has provided regarding his current suspended status on Twitch. During a stream on April 3, 2024, the streamer disclosed that Kai Cenat had conversed with Twitch representatives on behalf of Adin.

However, Twitch stated that Adin has yet to demonstrate any behavioral changes that would warrant unbanning. He said:

"Kai (Cenat) had spoken to Twitch and they basically said that... I haven't made a behavioral change. Like, my behavior hasn't changed since the ban. So I cannot... I basically can't be on Kai's stream in Jamaica."

Adin Ross is presently the most followed Kick streamer on the platform with 1.2 million followers, surpassing the next best, xQc, who has 700K followers. Reportedly, both Adin and xQc, along with Kick co-owner Tyler "Trainwreckstv," are slated to live together in a content house.