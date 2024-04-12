"Didn't they talk about it already?" - Trainwreckstv seemingly leaks that he, xQc, and Adin Ross are moving into a content house in Miami

Fans are poised to welcome an exciting frenzy of collaborations after Kick co-owner and streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" announced that he, along with two other major faces within the Kick streaming scene, Felix "xQc" and Adin Ross, are preparing to live together in a content house.

For those unaware, xQc recently relocated to Miami after being invited by Adin Ross to collaborate on gameshows and streaming events. It seems that a third streamer, Trainwreckstv, is also poised to join them.

The information about the trio living together under one roof came from Tyler himself earlier today (April 12) during a stream with Rani "StableRonaldo." After disclosing the news, Tyler remarked:

"Didn't they talk about it already?"

Trainwreckstv to move in with xQc and Adin Ross in Miami, reveals Kick co-owner

Fans can expect a surge in content in the upcoming weeks, as Trainwreckstv, the seasoned Twitch streamer and now a co-owner of Kick, announced that he will be teaming up with xQc and Adin Ross in a content house.

Content houses were once a trend, with examples like the OTK house in Texas and AMP in Atlanta still active, but it's fair to say the concept has somewhat faded from prominence. However, Trainwreckstv, Adin Ross, and xQc seem appear to be looking to revive this trend. During his stream with StableRonaldo, Trainwreckstv said:

"Bro, I am moving to Miami."

When StableRonaldo asked if they could meet up IRL if he also moves to Miami, Tyler said:

"We'd grab lunch and s**t...f**k yeah, why not? We'd go to dinner and stuff, like, with the boys. You, the boys, me."

StableRonaldo quipped:

"Yeah, I got to move to Miami. It's official. We're going Miami."

Tyler then revealed:

"Yeah, I'm moving to Miami. Me, Adin Ross and xQc are (going to) live in the same house."

After StableRonaldo suggested that he may have leaked this information, Tyler responded:

"Didn't they talk about it already?...well, whatever. It's in a while."

Tyler is no stranger to making headlines due to being outspoken. Recently, during a stream with StableRonaldo and Din "Agent 00," Tyler claimed that the biggest viewbotting streamers are actually on Twitch. This statement naturally sparked a lot of reactions, with many speculating that Tyler was referring to Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi."