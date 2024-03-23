"I will see you tomorrow night" - xQc confirms he is moving to Miami, Adin Ross shares plan for upcoming IRL stream

One of Kick's major collaborations is on the horizon as streamer Felix "xQc" has just revealed that he's packing his bags to to Miami. During a livestream today (March 22, 2024), fellow content creator Adin Ross gave a ring to xQc, who finally confirmed that he would be shifting to Miami. He added that he would probably link up with Ross tomorrow (March 23, 2024).

The collaboration has been brewing for weeks as Ross hinted that if xQc made his way to Miami, they'd cook up a storm of content, from hosting events to creating game shows. Adin has already planned an IRL stream, stating:

"Okay, our first IRL stream is going to be the Everglades stream. Do you know what that is? (Felix responds with a 'no') Well on your next stream, look it up. You're gonna have a fun time."

As it seems, this collaboration is about to become a reality, as xQc confirmed:

"I will see you (Adin) tomorrow night."

"Adin X IRL tomorrow" - Adin Ross confirms that he will host an IRL stream with xQc

Earlier this year (February 27, 2024), Adin Ross and xQc teamed up for an amusement park IRL stream that went viral. Following its success, Felix has confirmed that he's purchased a house in Miami and is just waiting for it to be furnished before making the move.

As things stand, it seems that everything is pretty much set, and the French Canadian is gearing up to move in later today. There's a good chance he'll hop on a stream with Adin once he's settled. Adin said this:

"What the f**k? Alright, chat, 'Adin X IRL' (stream) tomorrow after the boxing match. That's crazy."

Adin also said that apart from the possible collaboration with xQc, he will present another surprise. He said:

"I have another surprise for y'all tomorrow. Bro, tomorrow is going to be big as f**k. Y'all be like, 'What is going on?' It's going to be like, 30 different mixed f**k it. It's going to be sick."

Adin Ross also had some positive things to say about xQc when he created his tier list for streamers. According to Adin, the French Canadian falls into the "Pioneer" category as one of the greatest streamers of all time.