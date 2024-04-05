Who is Sketch? Twitch streamer's rise to popularity explored

Twitch streamer "thesketchreal" or Sketch for short, has surged in popularity and is now one of the most followed streamers of the year. His rise has been remarkably quick. As of the current date, he has accumulated over 620,000 followers on the purple platform, and astonishingly, has gained an additional 250,000 followers on socials in the past 30 days (March to April).

He also maintains a YouTube channel where he shares highlights from his Twitch endeavors. On this platform, he has garnered a substantial following of over 250,000 subscribers.

(Note: thesketchreal is not to be confused with Minecraft YouTuber Elijah "Sketch" on YouTube)

Tracing the meteoric rise of Sketch on Twitch

Thesketchreal has swiftly risen to prominence as a streamer, capturing the attention of many in the online community. His rapid growth is undeniable, marked by significant collaborations with notable streaming figures such as Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Kai Cenat.

His journey has been incredibly swift, with his first Twitch stream just a couple of months ago. He launched his YouTube channel in November 2023, posting his first video the same month.

The streamer is an active member of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege community, often seen streaming the game. Recently, however, he has expanded his content by hosting and participating in 1v1 battles with fellow creators. For example, thesketchreal and Kai Cenat recently engaged in a 2v1 showdown against Jynxzi.

Moreover, he raised the stakes by wagering $10,000 in a 1v1 Rainbow Six Siege challenge against Twitch streamer Case "CaseOh," another prominent streamer who has gained significant traction in the Twitch scene.

The streamer's gaming repertoire extends beyond Rainbow Six Siege, as he also delves into Madden NFL 24. In a recent stream, he engaged in a 1v1 match against Sauce Gardner, the talented American football cornerback for the New York Jets.

The frequent collaborations with other streamers and the crossover engagements with athletes have significantly bolstered thesketchreal's exposure to diverse fanbases. By tapping into various communities and forming connections with influencers from different realms, he has effectively expanded his reach.

Exploring thesketchreal's Twitch analytics

The streamer's rise to popularity becomes evident when examining his staggering streaming statistics. Over the past month or so, he has consistently averaged over 16,000 viewers per stream. For comparison, Ninja, the most followed streamer on Twitch, has averaged 6,000 viewers.

The streamer has reached remarkable peaks, notably hitting a staggering 54,000 viewers. This milestone occurred during his March 21 stream, where he collaborated with fellow streamer CaseOh. In comparison, xQc's peak viewership in the past month has also reached 59,000 viewers.

The streamer's Twitch numbers (Image via streamcharts.com)

Here's how his streams have fared in the last 30 days:

Total watch hours of the streamer (Image via streamcharts.com)

Thesketchreal's growth continues to accelerate at an impressive rate. His content is notably insightful (his Madden and Rainbow Six Siege gameplay are a testament to this), and his collaborative streams contribute to his expanding audience.

The streamer could likely reach a million followers in the next few months, given his current trajectory and the widespread appeal of his content.