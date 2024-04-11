"Easiest sponsors of all time" - xQc discloses Call of Duty offered him $500,000 for one livestream

The vastness of Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel's wealth is no secret. He earns millions annually from his streams and sponsorship deals. Being a big name in the scene (with over 12 million Twitch followers), it's natural that gaming houses often approach him.

During his stream on April 11, Felix disclosed that Activision's popular video game series Call of Duty once proposed a staggering $500,000 sponsorship deal to him. Describing the deal, the Twitch streamer said:

"Easiest sponsors of all time."

xQc reveals how Call of Duty offered him half a million for just one stream

xQc is a prominent figure in the streaming community. Although he initially gained recognition as a professional Overwatch player, his streams now encompass a diversity of games. Notably, Call of Duty frequently features among the titles he enjoys playing.

Today (April 11, 2024), the streamer disclosed that Call of Duty had approached him with a substantial sum in exchange for playing the game for just one stream. He elaborated:

"You know, I had a sponsor one day for this game (Call of Duty). You wanna know how much it was?"

He continued:

"It was $500K for one stream."

A fellow creator, who had also joined in the call, responded:

"Dude, they gave $500K? That's funny because you would play the game anyway."

Felix responded by stating that the deal was one of his easier ones. He said:

"It was one of the easiest sponsors of all time."

xQc also revealed the exact title (since CoD has various editions). According to him, it was CoD's battle royale game Warzone. When asked if the deal only required him to play the game, the streamer said:

"Just play the game. That's it. Play Warzone."

Speaking of money and xQc, the streamer made headlines when he showed off his Richard Mille watch, reportedly valued at $300,000, in response to his ongoing feud with fellow Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi."

For those wondering about the feud, it all started when Felix analyzed Jynxzi's viewership on the platform, suggesting there might be over 10,000 view bots on his channel. This observation prompted a strong reaction from Jynxzi himself.