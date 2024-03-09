How much money did xQc approximately make in 2023?

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" is one of the most prominent content creators right now. Boasting a staggering 12 million followers on the Amazon-owned Twitch platform and an additional 680K on Kick, his audience reach has experienced unparalleled expansion recently.

As a prominent figure in the streaming and content creation realm, the French-Canadian has amassed significant wealth. In 2023, he secured some of the largest paychecks of his career.

This article delves into xQc's earnings in 2023 and his current net worth.

xQc reportedly made $318K per month on Twitch in 2023

Felix placed fourth among the list of highest-earning streamers on Twitch (Image via Amazonslots.com)

Even after transitioning to Kick in the middle of 2023, xQc continues to stream on Twitch. Throughout the year, the streamer managed to accumulate millions in subscriptions from the purple platform alone.

In January 2024, Amazonslots.com released a comprehensive survey listing the top-earning Twitch streamers of 2023. xQc secured the fourth position on the list, trailing behind Tyler "Ninja," Felix "PewDiePie," and Alexandre "Gaules."

According to their survey, he managed to earn an average of $318K per month from Twitch alone. This roughly amounts to $3.8 million. This figure, however, is only an approximation, and some portion of it may be deducted by the platform.

How much did xQc earn through his Kick.com deal?

Felix signed a massive 100 million on-exclusive deal with Kick.com (Image via New York Times)

Felix caused a significant stir when it was announced that he had signed a groundbreaking deal with Kick, a streaming platform owned by online casino Stake. The contract was reportedly worth a staggering $100 million, setting a new world record for a streamer deal.

According to the New York Times, the content creator was in line to receive $70 million upfront, with an additional $30 million in incentives. The deal spans two years, raising questions about whether the $70 million upfront payment was received in full or if it will be divided equally over the two years (2023-2025).

Felix even stated that this is a streaming-only deal, indicating that the $100 million does not include any contractual obligations related to gambling. In a recent stream, he disclosed that if he had included Stake-related incentives, he could have received as much as $250 million.

How much did xQc earn?

From xQc's Kick and Twitch channels alone, he might have earned anywhere between $35 million and $70 million in 2023.

However, these numbers represent only what he earned from the two platforms. It is important to note that the content creator's income isn't limited to his streaming endeavors. He has several sponsorship deals, most notably with G Fuel, with multiple xQc-themed products available on the internet. He generates income through brand deals and monthly subscriptions, amounting to an additional $700,000 in earnings (via Marca.com).

Overall, it's safe to conclude that the streamer manages to earn over $8 million from his sponsorship deals, meaning the final income of xQc is around $43 million to $78 million. This is, of course, just a rough estimation from the information available to the public, so the actual figure may vary.