Ninja was reportedly the highest-earning Twitch streamer in 2023, making a staggering $500,000 per month

Richard Tyler Blevins, popularly known as "Ninja," made headlines after reports suggested he was the highest-earning Twitch streamer in 2023. The Detriot, Michigan, native is one of the most renowned figures in the content creation sphere, having joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2011. His career peaked in 2018 when Epic Games' battle royale, Fortnite, took over the gaming industry.

According to statistics and data by Amazon slots, Ninja reportedly earned $500,000 per month in 2023, tying with Swedish internet star Felix "PewDiePie."

Readers should note that the monetary figures mentioned in the article are approximations and do not consider other sources of income, such as sponsorship deals and revenue from other livestreaming platforms.

Exploring Ninja's Twitch channel statistics in 2023, as reports claim he made $500,000 per month on the platform

List of top ten highest-earning content creators on Twitch, featuring Ninja, PewDiePie, Gaules, xQc, Summit1g, and more (Image via Amazonslots.com)

At the time of writing (January 12, 2024), Ninja was the 80th-most-popular English-speaking content creator on Twitch, boasting an impressive 19,002,091 followers. His channel currently has 6,847 active subscriptions.

Tyler's viewership skyrocketed in October, November, and December 2023 when Epic Games released the Fortnite OG update. According to TwitchTracker, here is how many active subscriptions he had during these months:

October 2023 - 3,484

November 2023 - 25,672

December 2023 - 14,939

An overview of the Twitch streamer's active subscriptions by month (Image via Twitchtracker.com)

During a livestream on November 16, 2023, the former Mixer streamer inadvertently displayed his Twitch dashboard. It revealed that he made $142,177 from the period of October 17, 2023, to November 15, 2023, with 23,828 active subscriptions.

Upon realizing that he had accidentally revealed his earnings, Ninja said:

"Ah! You got a little sneak-peak of the... TTV (Twitch.tv) earnings this month, guys! Just pull that up real quick. I did just leak my dashboard (the streamer bursts out laughing)."

Timestamp: 05:56:25

It is worth noting that Ninja simultaneously broadcasts on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Kick, Facebook Gaming, TikTok Live, and Elon Musk's X.

Other streamers mentioned as the highest-earning personalities on Twitch

In addition to Tyler, the Amazon Slots research mentioned several well-known Twitch content creators. According to reports, Brazilian star and former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional Alexandre "Gaules" earned around $410,000.

French-Canadian content creator Felix "xQc" followed him and reportedly earned $318,821 on Twitch. Not only that, but xQc went viral in 2023 after signing a whopping $100 million contract with Kick, widely regarded as the biggest streamer deal in history.

Popular FPS streamer Jaryd "Summit1g" ranked below xQc, earning $276,000.

Prominent Spanish figures Ibai Llanos and Raúl "Auronplay," who were also mentioned on the list, earned approximately $261,000 and $204,000 per month on Twitch, respectively.