Ninja vs. PewDiePie: Which streamer made more money on Twitch in 2023?

Two prominent figures in the online world, American streamer Tyler "Ninja" (18 million followers) and Swedish-born YouTuber and Twitch streamer Felix "PewDiePie" (1.6 million followers), have concluded 2023 on a high note. As anticipated, both creators enjoyed a profitable year on Twitch, amassing substantial earnings amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The experts at Amazon Slots recently studied the top 10 Twitch streamers, analyzing their earnings on the platform throughout the year 2023. This article aims to delve into the earnings of the duo.

Ninja vs. PewDiePie - Who had the biggest earnings on Twitch?

Ninja and PewDiePie were the top Twitch earners in 2023 (Image via Amazonslots.com)

Ninja and PewDiePie are two of the online communities' most widely recognized figures. Tyler, a seasoned Twitch veteran and the current holder of the most followers on the platform, earned an impressive $500,000 from Twitch alone. Remarkably, PewDiePie also garnered an identical figure of $500,000 in 2023.

This achievement positions both content creators at the top spot, jointly securing the first rank among streamers who earned the most through Twitch in 2023.

Tyler has been a presence on Twitch for almost a decade now, and currently, he streams across multiple platforms (since September 2022), such as YouTube, Kick, and even TikTok. He predominantly engages in Fortnite streams, the very game that propelled him to fame. Here's a link to his channel:

https://www.twitch.tv/ninja

PewDiePie, the YouTube star with over 111 million subscribers, has recently delved into Twitch. However, unlike Tyler, his approach differs, as he doesn't engage in live streaming. Instead, his Twitch channel operates as an AI-run platform continuously (Always Run category), playing his older YouTube videos around the clock.

Felix is known for engaging in games like Minecraft and The Last of Us. Additionally, many of his YouTube videos featured him reacting to various types of content on the internet, which has also been reuploaded to his Twitch channel. Here is a link to his channel:

https://www.twitch.tv/pewdiepie

What other streamers featured on the list?

The Amazon Slots list also showcased other prominent names, including Felix "xQc," Nick "Nickmercs," and non-English-speaking streamers like Ibai and Raúl "Auronplay." Here are the top 10 streamers ranked in order of earnings on Twitch in 2023:

Tyler "Ninja" ($500,000) Felix "PewDiePie" ($500,000) Alexandre "Gaules" ($410,000) Félix "xQc" ($318,821) Jaryd "Summit1g" ($276,000) Ibai ($261,000) Nick "Nickmercs" ($232,000) David "The Grefg" ($213,000) Michael "Shroud" ($200,000) Rubén "Rubius" ($183,000)

Note: The figures listed herein are only restricted to earnings through Twitch (such as via subscriptions and bits). These numbers don't encompass additional revenue streams, such as sponsorship deals and earnings from other streaming platforms that these creators may have.