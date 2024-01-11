xQc reportedly made $318,821 per month on Twitch, making him one of the highest-earning streamers on platform

Once again, Felix "xQc" (11.9 million followers), the popular Twitch/Kick star and content creator, has emerged as a financial powerhouse in 2023. While the streamer has witnessed his share of ups and downs in the past 12 months or so, the standout moments revolve around his successful endeavors and lucrative deals that significantly contributed to his earnings.

The experts at Amazon Slots have compiled a comprehensive list of streamers who have achieved the highest earnings on Twitch, the popular Amazon-owned streaming platform. According to the reports, xQc secured the fourth position among top earners on Twitch, amassing an impressive $318,821 in earnings during 2023.

Which streamers topped the list of Twitch earners in 2023? Feat. xQc, Ninja, and more

List of streamers with most earnings on Twitch in 2023 (Image via Amazonslots.com)

Once again, xQc has achieved another remarkable financial milestone, reportedly raking in over $318,000 in earnings solely through Twitch in the past year. This figure, of course, does not include the additional $100 million deal he inked with Kick in June 2023.

The list also showcases other prominent figures, with the top spot being shared by two internet giants - Tyler "Ninja" (18 million followers) and Felix "PewDiePie" (1.6 million followers). Both the creators have reportedly bagged $500,000 in 2023.

Claiming the third position and the first non-English speaking Twitch streamer on the list is Alexandre "Gaules" (4 million followers), the renowned Brazilian streamer and former professional Counter-Strike player. He had reportedly earned around $410,000.

Streaming veteran and Twitch streamer Jaryd "Summit1g" (6.2 million followers) is the fifth name on the list, with a whopping $276,000 earned throughout 2023.

The second non-English-speaking streamer on the list is Ibai (15,3 million followers). The Spanish superstar has had a mega-year with his football club (Porcinos FC) and boxing events. The streamer reportedly earned $261,000 in the past year.

Nick "Nickmercs" (6.7 million), the popular streamer who dominated the news in 2023 due to his feud with Activision/Call of Duty, is seventh on the list with an astounding $232,000 earned in 2023. Like xQc, he, too, signed a non-exclusive deal with Kick.

The eighth and ninth-placed Twitch streamers on the list are non-English-speaking streamers. David "The Grefg" (11.7m followers) and Raúl "Auronplay" (15.8m followers) pocketed $213,000 and $204,000 each.

Former pro player and Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" (10.7m followers) also managed to feature on the list. According to reports, the Valorant and Counter-Strike streamer made $200,000 in 2023.

The last name on the list, Rubén "Rubius" (14.6m followers), who is most popular for his GTA 5 and Minecraft content, also reportedly made $183,000 through the Amazon-owned platform.

NOTE: The figures mentioned in the list are approximate earnings restricted to Twitch. Being among the biggest names in the content creation scene, their actual earnings will likely be higher.