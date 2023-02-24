Twitch streamer Ibai stuns the online community by confirming Ronaldinho as Porcinos F.C's latest signing

Former FC Barcelona and AC Milan player Ronaldinho has been confirmed to be partaking in the ongoing season of the Kings League, a Spanish seven-a-side football league co-created by Gerard Pique. What's interesting, though, is that the Brazilian legend will join hands with popular Spanish-speaking Twitch streamer Ibai, who is the chairman of Porcinos F.C.

Ronaldinho is expected to play for Porcinos FC on February 26th against Pio FC. It is worth noting that other well-known former footballers, such as Iker Casillas, Kun Aguero, and Chicharito, have also participated in this competition.

The announcement was shared on Twitter by Ibai himself. He posted:

Twitch streamer Ibai announces Ronaldinho as Porcinos FC's latest acquisition

Spanish Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos has finally confirmed the highly-anticipated star signing he has been teasing for weeks. The legendary former FC Barcelona player, Ronaldinho, will be playing for Porcinos FC on the upcoming day of the competition.

Before the announcement, Ibai said (Translated to English):

"For what is going to happen today, I think nobody is prepared. News that is going to go around the world. Everyone will want to go to see the Kings League on Sunday. All of you who are here today are part of the history of this live performance."

The Brazilian is set to debut in the King's League by playing against PIO FC at 9 pm local time on Sunday evening. The matches will take place at the Cupra Arena, located in the port of the Catalan capital, which means that Ronaldinho will be playing for Barcelona again.

How the internet reacted to the news

The Kings League is full of unexpected events. Seeing Ibai sign Ronaldinho, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail gave its take on it. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

One Redditor graciously translated Pique and Ibai's conversation in the announcement video:

Here are some other comments:

What is the Kings League?

The Kings League is a football competition with seven players on each team. Former Barcelona player Pique and Twitch streamer Ibai co-founded it.

The league comprises 12 clubs managed by streamers and former players, who compete for glory in Barcelona every Sunday that started in January 2023. Following a regular phase of 11 matchdays, there will be a playoff to determine the champion.

For those wondering, Kings League can be viewed for free on the respective Twitch channels of the streamers involved in the competition.

