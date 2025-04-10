Twitch streamer defends Kai Cenat's friend Reggie after xQc accused him of viewbotting

Twitch streamer Markus "ItsMarkusKing" has defended Kai Cenat's friend, Reggie "girlhefunny1x," also known as Lil Rodney Son, after Felix "xQc" accused him of using bots to artificially inflate his viewership numbers on the Amazon-owned platform.

For context, a clip from xQc's livestream, in which he accused Reggie of viewbotting, went viral on social media on April 9, 2025. ItsMarkusKing directly challenged the claim, stating that he knows why it was made.

During a broadcast on April 9, 2025, ItsMarkusKing explained that Reggie gets high viewership numbers because he begins streaming when big names like Kai Cenat and Agent 00 go offline:

"Reggie is the one ni**a that doesn't average that much, but he streams after everybody. This ni**a Reggie streams from like 12 am to 5 am, so everyone is off-stream! So after Kai gets off the stream with 100K viewers- walk with me ni*8a stupid ni**a."

ItsMarkusKing argued that when these content creators end their broadcasts, many of their viewers switch over to Reggie’s stream:

"Kai gets off stream with 100K, Agent gets off stream with 20K, Tylil gets off stream with 20K, Ray gets off stream with 20K, RaKai gets off stream with 50K because he's streaming with Lil Tay, where are ni**as going to go? Stupid ni**a, where are ni**as going to go?"

What did xQc say about Reggie? Viewbotting allegations explored

The controversy began when xQc was livestreaming on April 9, 2025, and reacted to the TwitchTracker page for Reggie, whose channel on the platform is called girlhefunny1x.

xQc insinuated that Reggie was doing something shady after observing his viewership numbers, stating:

"1K, next day 800, next day 8K, next day, 60K. That's the GOAT, I mean, then 20K, 30K, that's the absolute GOAT of streaming... we've been doing it all wrong for a whole decade, we're f**king stupid."

On the same day, FaZe Clan's StableRonaldo asked xQc to clarify his comments about Reggie. In response, the Canadian personality claimed that Kai Cenat's friends are all viewbotting.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, he said:

"I don't give a f**k, they're all viewbotters, I don't care to say it. People from like a 1K andy to a 20K andy overnight, like I've been here before, I'm not f**king stupid, this shit's bottled out the wazoo."

Accusations of viewbotting among Twitch streamers are not uncommon. In March 2025, a content creator named QueenGloriaRP faced similar allegations after she accidentally opened a supposed viewbotting program on her broadcast.

