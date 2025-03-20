"It was indeed a major slip": Banned Twitch streamer responds to allegations of viewbotting after showing bot application live

Twitch streamer Gloria "QueenGloriaRP" has responded to allegations of viewbotting. Social media posts accusing her of showing a bot application during a livestream gained attention on March 18, 2025. In an X post on March 19, 2025, the content creator denied the allegations while acknowledging that showing the incriminating tab "was indeed a major slip."

Ad

On March 18, 2025, X user @WhizKick posted screenshots from one of QueenGloriaRP's Twitch streams, claiming that she had exposed her viewbotting application, which artificially enhances viewership. They also accused the streamer of deleting the VOD and restarting the broadcast after the mishap, pretending it never happened:

"Caught in 4K 📸: @Twitch streamer 'QueenGloriaRP' accidentally tabs into her viewbot app ON STREAM today. Panics, ends stream, deletes VOD. Verified on Kick too. Fraud doesn’t get clearer than this," wrote @WhizKick.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of the alleged viewbotting application (Image via @WhizKick)

The content creator responded to @WhizKick's accusation in a post on X, acknowledging that she had a "major slip":

Ad

"It was indeed a major slip and it’s actually funny it happened but let’s talk about it then…"

Later in the post, QueenGloriaRP claimed that she did not use viewbots on her channel, adding that she had been curious about how people use them. She had found a website called Doghype that allows people to send bots to any channel on Twitch and claimed that this was the tab she had accidentally shown on stream:

Ad

"Yesterday a quick google led me to this website called “doghype” and it turns out anyone can viewbot anyone, without their consent, for like 60 CENTS. What the actual f**k? Is it that easy? I had the thing opened as one of the tabs while I was live streaming, and it showed on stream but I don’t and have never viewbotted before."

Ad

The streamer further claimed that by showing the tab, she had proven how inexperienced she was with viewbotting. She also stated that she deleted her VOD so that people wouldn't think she was a cheat:

"If anything this just shows how a noob and clueless I am to the whole thing. And yeah I deleted the VOD immediately because I was afraid of… well, this. People thinking I’m a cheat."

Ad

Hours after she posted her response, Twitch banned her channel for violating community guidelines.

Twitch streamer QueenGloriaRP's channel has been banned (Image via QueenGloriaRP/Twitch)

Twitch streamer QueenGloriaRP slams viewbotters while denying allegations

The Twitch streamer's response (Image via @gloriatwitch/X)

Viewbotting is a serious problem plaguing websites such as Twitch and Kick. Various content creators, including Trainwreckstv, have accused streamers of paying thousands of dollars for bots to artificially inflate their viewership numbers for clout.

Ad

In 2024, a Kick streamer named Nick White was banned from Twitch after demonstrating how easy it was to use viewbotting services on the platform.

QueenGloriaRP pointed out a similar problem in her response to allegations of using viewbots. In her X post, she claimed to have noticed irregular growth on her channel, which one of her friends attributed to someone viewbotting her Twitch. She said she was confused when it was brought up, which was why she had been researching the subject.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After denying the allegations, the Twitch streamer called out people using viewbots for allegedly sabotaging content creators and incriminating them:

"Now the question is, HOW IS IT THAT EASY FOR PEOPLE TO VIEWBOT OTHERS AND INCRIMINATE THEM? That is f**ked up. The streamer should have to at least prove that the account they want to bot belong to them."

Ad

She further noted that viewbotting is cheating and acknowledged X user @WhizKick for the post calling her out.

QueenGloriaRP also called out the person supposedly sending her viewbots, claiming she doesn't need them:

"@WhizKick I appreciate your take on the subject because I also think viewbotting is cheating and I don’t agree this is the way creators should go. Now, what about those streamers that are viewbotting everyday, shamelessly, and are even on your thread making fun of it all? And hey, viewbotter, I appreciate the effort, but I can make it without cheating. Do you wanna see?"

Recently, Kick streamer Fousey accused Twitch streamers of using view bots after not being invited to Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 broadcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback